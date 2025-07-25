Extraordinary acts: When everyday people save lives
What would you do if someone’s life suddenly depended on you?
Meet four everyday people who stepped into crisis and saved a life.
A 9-year-old girl calls 911 when her father collapses. A teen athlete performs CPR on a rival player. A librarian administers Narcan to a woman outside the library. A teacher stops the bleeding, and later wrestles with his need to be called a hero.
Resources:
- Stop the Bleed by The American College of Surgeons: training resources, including online classes
- The American Red Cross: training options, including CPR, first aid, AED, and water safety classes
- The American Heart Association: training resources, including CPR, first aid, and AED classes
GUESTS:
- Analia and Alex Sinanis: a 9-year-old daughter and her father from New Haven, CT. When Alex, a police officer in North Haven, experienced a medical emergency, Analia called 911 and helped save his life
- Magnus Miller: an 18-year-old recent high school graduate, who stepped in to help after a fellow athlete went into cardiac arrest during a basketball game in Oklahoma
- Caroline Mandaro: a Youth Services Librarian in Centereach, NY. She administered Narcan to a woman who had overdosed
- Patrick O’Connor: a teacher and writer from Massachusetts. He used his Stop the Bleed training after a neighbor's artery was severed by glass
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show, with help from Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss.
