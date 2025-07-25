© 2025 Connecticut Public

Audacious with Chion Wolf

Extraordinary acts: When everyday people save lives

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published July 25, 2025 at 9:22 AM EDT
1 of 5  — Resuscitation on the rural road
Chalabala / Getty Images
Analia Sinanis is a 9-year-old from New Haven, CT. When her father, Alex, experienced a medical emergency, Analia called 911 and helped save his life.
2 of 5  — Analia and Alex.jpg
Magnus Miller is an 18-year-old recent high school graduate, who stepped in to help after a fellow athlete went into cardiac arrest during a basketball game in Oklahoma.
3 of 5  — Magnus Miller photo.jpg
Caroline Mandaro is a Youth Services Librarian in Centereach, NY. She administered Narcan to a woman who had overdosed.
4 of 5  — Caroline Mandaro photo.jpeg
Patrick O’Connor is a teacher and writer from Massachusetts. He used his Stop the Bleed training after a neighbor's artery was severed by glass.
5 of 5  — Patrick OConnor photo.JPEG
What would you do if someone’s life suddenly depended on you?

Meet four everyday people who stepped into crisis and saved a life.

A 9-year-old girl calls 911 when her father collapses. A teen athlete performs CPR on a rival player. A librarian administers Narcan to a woman outside the library. A teacher stops the bleeding, and later wrestles with his need to be called a hero.

Resources:

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Analia and Alex Sinanis: a 9-year-old daughter and her father from New Haven, CT. When Alex, a police officer in North Haven, experienced a medical emergency, Analia called 911 and helped save his life
  • Magnus Miller: an 18-year-old recent high school graduate, who stepped in to help after a fellow athlete went into cardiac arrest during a basketball game in Oklahoma
  • Caroline Mandaro: a Youth Services Librarian in Centereach, NY. She administered Narcan to a woman who had overdosed
  • Patrick O’Connor: a teacher and writer from Massachusetts. He used his Stop the Bleed training after a neighbor's artery was severed by glass

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show, with help from Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss. 

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
