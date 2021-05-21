911, What’s Your Emergency? Tales From Dispatch

When you call 911, it most likely means you’re having a stressful, unpredictable, scary experience. It could be the worst day of your life, or someone else’s. But what’s it like on the other side of that call?

Hear about life as an emergency dispatcher here in Connecticut, throughout the country, and even during the massive temporary city in the desert that is Burning Man.

GUESTS:

Clayton Northgraves is the Director of Emergency Telecommunications for the State of Connecticut

is the Director of Emergency Telecommunications for the State of Connecticut Wanda Brown worked as an emergency dispatch operator in Lynchburg, VA for 27 years. She retired in May of 2018

worked as an emergency dispatch operator in Lynchburg, VA for 27 years. She retired in May of 2018 Nanci Tatum of Westminster, CO, worked in emergency dispatch for 33 years. She retired in 2017

of Westminster, CO, worked in emergency dispatch for 33 years. She retired in 2017 Tanto Goldstein of Los Angeles, CA, is an emergency dispatch volunteer for Burning Man

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.