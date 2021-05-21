© 2021 Connecticut Public

Mental Health
911, What’s Your Emergency? Tales From Dispatch

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chion Wolf
Published May 21, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT
Negative Space - Pexels.com
Clayton Northgraves is the Director of Emergency Telecommunications for the State of Connecticut.
Wanda Brown worked as an emergency dispatch operator in Lynchburg, VA for 27 years. She retired in May of 2018.
Nanci Tatum of Westminster, CO, worked in emergency dispatch for 33 years. She retired in 2017.
Tanto Goldstein of Los Angeles, CA, is an emergency dispatch volunteer for Burning Man.

When you call 911, it most likely means you’re having a stressful, unpredictable, scary experience. It could be the worst day of your life, or someone else’s.  But what’s it like on the other side of that call? 

Hear about life as an emergency dispatcher here in Connecticut, throughout the country, and even during the massive temporary city in the desert that is Burning Man.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Twitter, and email.

GUESTS:

  • Clayton Northgraves is the Director of Emergency Telecommunications for the State of Connecticut
  • Wanda Brown worked as an emergency dispatch operator in Lynchburg, VA for 27 years. She retired in May of 2018
  • Nanci Tatum of Westminster, CO, worked in emergency dispatch for 33 years. She retired in 2017
  • Tanto Goldstein of Los Angeles, CA, is an emergency dispatch volunteer for Burning Man

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

