College can be a challenging and stressful time for many students, even without a global pandemic. Covid-19 has taken a toll on college students' mental health, from online classes to family stress. This hour, we look at how some colleges are preparing for students' mental health needs upon returning to campus in the fall.
On this episode of Audacious:You’ve maybe heard the saying, “Hurt people hurt people”. But what makes a person want to hurt - to sexually abuse - a child? And what does effective treatment look like. Hear from a man who did just that and spent 7 years in prison. He's the author of The Parent’s Guide to Protecting Children from Pedophiles.Also, the President of the Connecticut Association for the Treatment of Sexual Offenders shares her thoughts on how the sex offender registry could be revamped.
On this episode of Audacious: Being an identical twin is pretty cool! You’ll hear from a pair of 5 year-old twins about how they help people tell them apart. Plus, what if you didn’t know you had an identical twin until you were 25 years old? And how would you be different if, when you were a teenager many decades ago, your identical twin died?
What happens to women’s bodies during menopause? This hour, a frank conversation with OB/GYN Jen Gunter about what your mother probably called “The…
Digital downloads for mental health needs surged nearly 200 percent during the pandemic. Now, it seems this trend is here to stay. The market for mental…
Do you ever look back on something you did and wonder, “Why did I do that?” Meet people who’ve robbed gas stations, abused lab animals, and sent death…
It’s one thing to have a hard time with parenthood. But what if you wholeheartedly regret it? Hear from two parents who feel this way, and find out how…
We don't do grief very well in this country. We don't talk about it, we get uncomfortable around it, and in some mind-twisting way, we hope grief will…
There is a very special reason why you’re hearing a rebroadcast of this show: This episode of Audacious just won a Gracie Award! The Gracie Awards are a…
When the preview for musical artist Sia’s debut film Music was released---- it received backlash from individuals on the autism spectrum. But it also…