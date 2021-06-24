Mental Health

On this episode of Audacious:You’ve maybe heard the saying, “Hurt people hurt people”. But what makes a person want to hurt - to sexually abuse - a child? And what does effective treatment look like. Hear from a man who did just that and spent 7 years in prison. He's the author of The Parent’s Guide to Protecting Children from Pedophiles.Also, the President of the Connecticut Association for the Treatment of Sexual Offenders shares her thoughts on how the sex offender registry could be revamped.

