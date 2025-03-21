From The Bad Ideas Dept.: Today’s show is not about tapirs

This week, we’re celebrating the show’s 15th anniversary (which was last year, but never mind about that part).

Over those 15+ years, we’ve done something north of 3,000 shows. And every one of those shows was intended, more or less, to be about some … thing. Towels or Trump or toast or television or whatever.

This hour we do the opposite thing: a show not about a specific something — tapirs.

Note: This show features Chion Wolf’s performance of “Let’s Not Talk About Tapirs,” with lyrics by Colin McEnroe and music by Chion Wolf.

Also note: We’re idiots. Don’t let the fact that we’re idiots prevent you from finding tapirs as fascinating as we actually do. If you’re able, you might consider supporting the Tapir Specialist Group, which conserves “biological diversity by stimulating, developing, and executing practical programs to study, save, restore, and manage the four species of tapir and their remaining habitats in Central and South America and Southeast Asia.”

GUESTS:



Carmen Baskauf: Former producer for Where We Live on Connecticut Public

Former producer for on Connecticut Public Kimberly Hyde: A keeper at the San Diego Zoo; she handles the zoo’s tapirs in its Elephant Odyssey habitat

A keeper at the San Diego Zoo; she handles the zoo’s tapirs in its Elephant Odyssey habitat Betsy Kaplan: Senior producer emeritus of The Colin McEnroe Show

Senior producer emeritus of Jonathan McNicol: The producer of this very episode of The Colin McEnroe Show

The producer of this very episode of Carlos Mejia: Former digital producer at Connecticut Public

Former digital producer at Connecticut Public Mike Pesca: Hosts the independent daily podcast The Gist

Hosts the independent daily podcast Josh Nilaya: Former producer for The Colin McEnroe Show

Former producer for Susan Piver: Meditation teacher, speaker, and long-time Buddhist practitioner

Meditation teacher, speaker, and long-time Buddhist practitioner Patrick Skahill: Connecticut Public’s digital editor; producer emeritus of The Colin McEnroe Show

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show, which originally aired September 5, 2019, in a different form.