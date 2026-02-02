© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Advocates, incarcerated people speak out about CT prison conditions following ombuds report

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published February 2, 2026 at 2:58 PM EST
Shower door corroded with rust at Cheshire Correctional Institution.
Office of the Correction Ombuds
Shower door corroded with rust at Cheshire Correctional Institution.

Those formerly incarcerated in Connecticut, as well as advocates for prison reform, came out Thursday for a public hearing in response to a new watchdog report on state prison conditions.

The report, released last month by Correction Ombuds DeVaughn Ward, found “sustained institutional failure” across the state’s correctional facilities.

The correction ombuds role was reinstated via legislation in 2022. The office is meant to advocate for those incarcerated in Connecticut and provide oversight of the Department of Correction.

“This report tells us what is happening,” Ward said at the hearing. “The images show what it looks like, and the testimony tonight will tell us what it feels like. That is why your voice matters tonight more than mine.”

“No statistic or image can carry the weight of lived experience,” Ward said. “Tonight is not about defending institutions and statutory mandates. It is about bearing witness.”

Dozens of individuals gave remarks, some drawing on their own experience within the confines of Connecticut correctional facilities.

FILE: DeVaughn L. Ward of New London, Connecticut’s correction ombudsman photographed in Hartford on Oct. 11th, 2024.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: DeVaughn L. Ward of New London, Connecticut’s correction ombudsman photographed in Hartford on Oct. 11th, 2024.

Timothy Townsend Jr. said while he was incarcerated, his complaints about some of the issues highlighted in the ombuds report made him a target for reprisal by prison staff.

“The question before us is not whether the conditions exist. The report answers that,” Townsend said. “The question is whether we will act, because order without humanity is not justice, control without care is not safety, and a system without accountability is not worth public trust.”

Alicia Strong spoke as a family member of those who have been incarcerated in Connecticut.

“What’s in the correction ombuds’ report did not surprise the people most impacted by it,” Strong said. “These conditions have been known. They’ve been reported. And for years, people inside have been punished for speaking the truth. I want to be clear: these are not isolated incidents. They are, in fact, systemic failures.”

Ward said the hearing was “one of what I hope to be many opportunities to share the lived experience of folks.”

“I have a lot of work to do, a lot of stuff to take in from tonight, and I just really appreciate everybody coming out tonight,” he said.
Tags
News Latest News
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.