As CT endures brutal cold, could residents get a one-time energy rebate?

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello
Published February 2, 2026 at 3:09 PM EST
A person walks in the middle of the road on Sisson ave as snow creates near white out conditions in Hartford Connecticut on January 25, 2026.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
As Connecticut continues to endure a snap of extreme cold, Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to pitch an idea to provide residents some relief on their energy bills.

The Democrat is expected to propose a one-time rebate when the state legislative session kicks off Wednesday. Lamont hinted at the idea during a Jan. 29 forum held by the Connecticut Business and Industry Association.

“I look at the long-term things that people are proposing and I feel like I’ve got to do something short-term, near term, for folks who are getting crushed,” Lamont said.

“I think a lot about our heating bills during this incredibly, cold, cold January. I’ll be talking to our friends in the legislature and maybe there’s a one-time energy rebate we can provide.”

Lamont said the rebate could be up to $400.

A spokesperson for Lamont said more details are expected to be released Wednesday.

The relief could come after years of debate at the capitol about ways to lower energy costs.

Connecticut has some of the country’s highest electric rates, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. On top of that, the state’s cold weather snap is expected to continue.

The governor extended the state's severe cold weather protocol Monday until Feb. 10, marking a 19-day stretch. This will be the longest time the protocol has been in effect continuously in more than a decade, according to the governor’s office.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public.
Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public Radio’s environmental and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover under-reported issues and communities.
