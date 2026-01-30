© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT residents and business owners rally in honor of those killed by ICE

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez,
Rachel Iacovone
Published January 30, 2026 at 5:21 PM EST
Lisa Nee, originally from Minneapolis, holds up a sign that references the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in the form of the famous poem, “First They Came”.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Lisa Nee, originally from Minneapolis, holds up a sign that references the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in the form of the famous poem, “First They Came”.

Protesters across Connecticut participated in a nationwide call to action Friday, to stay out of work, school and stores. The nationwide strike is a direct response to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Civic advocacy group Bridgeport Generation Now Votes canceled its operations Friday as a form of protest. That’s according to the group’s co-director, Callie Heillman, who said she has spoken with others who are taking part in their own ways.

“I've seen people say, ‘today's the day that I'm going to cancel the subscriptions that I've been putting off,” Heillman said. “I see people recommitting to their Target boycott.”

A Bridgeport book shop also announced it would close for a day as part of the general strike.

The killings of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota at the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, served as the catalyst for the protests that have swept the nation.
Hundreds of protesters weave through cars as they block traffic and march through the streets of New Haven as part of an ICE Out National Shutdown protest on January 30, 2026.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Hundreds of protesters weave through cars as they block traffic and march through the streets of New Haven as part of an ICE Out National Shutdown protest on January 30, 2026.

The most recent incident was the Jan. 24 killing of Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse. Pretti was shot multiple times by an ICE agent after he used his cellphone to record Border Patrol officers conducting an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis.

Prior to Pretti’s death, the nation erupted in anger over the Jan. 7 killing of Renee Good, a mother of three. Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent at a protest while behind the wheel of her vehicle. Both killings were captured on video and shared in online posts around the globe.

Jeff Hart, a Democratic Socialist, said he will attend a vigil in New London, to honor those who died at the hands of ICE officers.

Hart said he will be at the vigil as a form of protest and to see that those attending are safe.

“I have volunteered as a safety team member, and so that's going to be in solidarity with their general strike,” Hart said.

Maria Lopez of Norwalk holds a sign among a crowd of hundreds of other protesters in front of New Haven City Hall as part of an ICE Out National Shutdown protest on January 30, 2026.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Maria Lopez of Norwalk holds a sign among a crowd of hundreds of other protesters in front of New Haven City Hall as part of an ICE Out National Shutdown protest on January 30, 2026.

Wayne Winston lives in Trumbull and says he’s helping by passing along information and resources to other local activist groups.

Fighting back according to Winston also means forging connections, which the government doesn’t want.

“These people want us to lose hope and turn on each other,” Winston said.

Others throughout the state are still grappling with their feelings.

John Brady, the executive vice president at AFT Connecticut, said he was upset about Renee Good's death. But hearing that Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, was shot and killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis struck a nerve.

Brady is a registered nurse and worked in the ER for years.

"Renee Good's death was bad, but it's something about when it's another nurse, that it hit me hard," Brady said. "I actually felt a little guilty that it hit me so hard compared to Renee Good's death, but it is what it is ... You go through a lot of the same things that other nurses go through," he said.

Hundreds of protesters rally at city hall and march the streets of New Haven as part of an ICE Out National Shutdown protest on January 30, 2026.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Hundreds of protesters rally at city hall and march the streets of New Haven as part of an ICE Out National Shutdown protest on January 30, 2026.

Tags
News Latest News
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez
Rachel Iacovone
Rachel Iacovone (ee-AH-koh-VOAN-ay) is a proud puertorriqueña, who joined Connecticut Public to report on her community in the Constitution State. Her work is in collaboration with Somos CT, a Connecticut Public initiative to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities, and with GFR in Puerto Rico.
See stories by Rachel Iacovone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.