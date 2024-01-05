Talking about suicide is hard, so we asked experts for their advice

A content warning to our listeners: today we will be talking about suicide.

United States saw nearly 50,000 deaths by suicide in 2022, and suicide continues to be on the rise.

Talking openly about suicide and mental health can be a critical part of deterring suicide deaths. But having those discussions can be really challenging and experts say there are specific ways to conduct these conversations delicately.

Later, we hear from Connecticut Urgent Crisis Centers.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can go online to 988lifeline.orgor dial 9-8-8.

