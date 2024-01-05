© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Talking about suicide is hard, so we asked experts for their advice

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published January 5, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
Experts say there are specific ways to conduct conversations with loved ones around the topic of suicide

A content warning to our listeners: today we will be talking about suicide.

United States saw nearly 50,000 deaths by suicide in 2022, and suicide continues to be on the rise.

Talking openly about suicide and mental health can be a critical part of deterring suicide deaths. But having those discussions can be really challenging and experts say there are specific ways to conduct these conversations delicately.

Later, we hear from Connecticut Urgent Crisis Centers.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can go online to 988lifeline.orgor dial 9-8-8.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired September 29, 2023.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
