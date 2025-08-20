© 2025 Connecticut Public

CT officials speak out against online threats against State Rep. Corey Paris

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published August 20, 2025 at 11:36 AM EDT
Updated August 20, 2025 at 12:43 PM EDT
State Senator Gary Winfield speaks to fellow legislators gathered in Hartford on August 20, 2025 in support of Representative Corey Paris who has been receiving threats after he shared information online about a heightened presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in his House district in Stamford.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
State Senator Gary Winfield speaks to fellow legislators gathered in Hartford on August 20, 2025 in support of Representative Corey Paris who has been receiving threats after he shared information online about a heightened presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in his House district in Stamford.

Connecticut elected officials are speaking out against a wave of death threats targeting Democratic State Rep. Corey Paris. The threats began over the weekend after Paris shared information online about a heightened presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in his House district in Stamford.

On Wednesday morning, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and other elected officials gathered in Hartford to "stand in support of State Representative Corey Paris amid ongoing harassment and threats from extremist groups and federal agencies," according to a Bysiewicz spokesperson.

Paris shared on his Instagram story unconfirmed reports that there was an ICE presence in the city. In the post, Paris urged area residents to “remain vigilant, stay aware of your surroundings and, above all, prioritize your safety.” He also urged people to check on concerned neighbors and seek legal and community resources.

Paris then became the target of online harassment after the far-right X account “Libs of Tik Tok” shared the message, and accused Paris of impeding immigration enforcement, in a post that was shared by the official ICE X account. The user erroneously alleged that Paris was sharing enforcement agents’ live location, and said “charge him,” tagging ICE and the Department of Homeland Security in the post. Hundreds of comments on the post called for Paris’ arrest.

“I do not regret choosing compassion, vigilance, and safety for all who call our community home,” Paris said in a statement sent by the Connecticut Black and Puerto Rican Caucus (BPRC). “While I may carry the weight of criticism at this moment, our friends and neighbors who are immigrants carry the weight of being targeted, silenced, and made voiceless. They live with the constant fear that their families could be targeted, disrupted, or torn apart.”

Matt Ritter, a Democrat who is speaker of the Connecticut House, said Paris’ message is customary.

“Rep. Paris’s message of ‘neighbors looking out for neighbors’ is powerful and not uncommon for an elected official, ” Ritter said. “Any threats and racist taunts are disgusting and they will be investigated and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Connecticut Republicans joined Democrats in condemning the threats.

"There must be zero tolerance for these threats,” Senate Minority Leader Stephen Harding (R-Brookfield) said a statement Tuesday. “Violence and threats of violence are never acceptable. There is no place for this, it has to stop, we condemn it in the strongest of terms, and we are glad Rep. Paris and his family are safe.”

As several media outlets have reported, harassment and death threats to Paris have followed.

“Representative Paris’ posts sparked a disturbing response from extremist groups,” a statement from the BPRC said. “Personal information, including his address was shared, ultimately putting him and his family in real danger.”

The BPRC said ICE also tagged the U.S. Department of Justice in posts that appeared to call for Paris’ arrest.

Connecticut State Police said its Western District Major Crimes Squad is actively investigating the incident and didn't share additional details about the case.

This story will be updated.
News Latest News
Michayla Savitt
As Connecticut Public's state government reporter, Michayla focuses on how policy decisions directly impact the state’s communities and livelihoods. She has been with Connecticut Public since February 2022, and before that was a producer and host for audio news outlets around New York state. When not on deadline, Michayla is probably outside with her rescue dog, Elphie. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Michayla Savitt

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

