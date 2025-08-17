Wanda Geter-Pataky arrested again in Bridgeport election case

Wanda Geter-Pataky, the woman at the center of the Bridgeport election fraud scandal, has been arrested again, this time accused of violating the conditions of her release by contacting some of the witnesses expected to testify against her.

Geter-Pataky appeared briefly in Bridgeport Superior Court on Friday and was charged with one count of violation of conditions of release in the first degree. She was released after posting $75,000 bail.

She will appear in court on Sept. 9, the same day she is scheduled to appear on the original charges that she committed more than 90 counts of election fraud, including unlawfully possessing another person’s absentee ballot.

The seven-page arrest warrant detailing the latest charge against Geter-Pataky alleges that she and a man identified as Alfredo Castillo visited a woman listed as a potential witness, and brought absentee ballot applications — along with some grapes.

The potential witness told investigators that Castillo came to her door with the grapes and that Geter-Pataky was in a pick-up truck and waved to her.

The potential witness said she filled out her own application and signed it but she said she did not sign the application for her daughter, who has Down Syndrome, is nonverbal and is unable to write. She told inspectors “I don’t know why they have her vote,” according to the arrest warrant.

Castillo has not been charged in the case.

The second potential witness told investigators that Geter-Pataky stopped by her apartment in May to tell her she was running for City Council and to get her to sign an absentee ballot application, which she did.

When Geter-Pataky was arraigned in February, a judge specifically warned her that she wasn’t to contact witnesses and could face further charges if she did.

Geter-Pataky has been arrested twice since June 2024 on election fraud charges in the last two mayoral elections.

The bulk of the recent charges against her stemmed from videos that appear to show her putting multiple ballots into a drop box in front of the City Hall annex.

The charges paint a picture of competing political camps that aggressively and illegally pursued absentee votes for Mayor Joe Ganim and Democratic primary challenger John Gomes — by forging signatures, registering non-citizens to vote, telling people how to vote, changing votes after they were cast and harvesting dozens of absentee ballots so they could be delivered to drop boxes in the city.

A total of 11 people have been arrested on election fraud charges over the past two years. All but one have all their cases still pending.

Only Josephine Edmonds, 63, has pleaded guilty accepting a three-year suspended sentence with three years probation.

Edmonds was facing four felony charges, including witness tampering and illegal possession of absentee ballots stemming from the 2019 election.

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.