Audacious with Chion Wolf

The birth of Snap Judgment: How the end of the world became the beginning of Glynn Washington’s story

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published July 18, 2025 at 12:10 PM EDT
Glynn Washington is the creator and host of Snap Judgment, known for blending storytelling with cinematic sound. He grew up in an apocalyptic cult.

Glynn Washington, the voice behind Snap Judgment, grew up in a white supremacist doomsday cult.

In this episode, Glynn opens up about what that did to his worldview, and how walking away from it all eventually led him to storytelling.

It’s a conversation about survival, identity, and the magic of stories that refuse to offer any easy endings.

Suggested episode:

GUEST: 

  • Glynn Washington: creator and host of Snap Judgment, known for blending storytelling with cinematic sound. He grew up in a white supremacist, apocalyptic cult. He also hosts the podcast, Heaven's Gate, and Spooked

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show. Our interns are Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss. 

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
