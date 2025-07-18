The birth of Snap Judgment: How the end of the world became the beginning of Glynn Washington’s story

Glynn Washington, the voice behind Snap Judgment, grew up in a white supremacist doomsday cult.

In this episode, Glynn opens up about what that did to his worldview, and how walking away from it all eventually led him to storytelling.

It’s a conversation about survival, identity, and the magic of stories that refuse to offer any easy endings.

Glynn Washington: creator and host of Snap Judgment , known for blending storytelling with cinematic sound. He grew up in a white supremacist, apocalyptic cult. He also hosts the podcast, Heaven's Gate, and Spooked

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show. Our interns are Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss.

