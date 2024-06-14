Behind the mic: Gayle King, Ziwe, and Mehdi Hasan on the art of the interview
Back in the day — with your Walter Cronkites and David Brinkleys — it felt kind of inappropriate for an interviewer to bring their full selves to the conversation. It was all about the guest, after all, so why bother bringing their own distinctive flairs?
But now, people tune in as much for the interviewer as the one being interviewed. And because of that, the experience feels much more authentic!
So today, you'll get to know three masters of the craft who each have their own distinct, but oh so compelling styles of asking tough, thought-provoking questions.
This episode originally aired on October 14th, 2023.
- Mehdi Hasan: Editor-in-chief and CEO of Zeteo. His latest book is called Win Every Argument: The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking
- Ziwe: Comedian, writer, actor, executive producer and star of ZIWE on Showtime. She is also known for her web series, Baited. Her book is called Black Friend: Essays
- Gayle King: Co-host of CBS This Morning, and editor-at-large of O, the Oprah Magazine. She is also the curator of the book, Note to Self: Inspiring Words From Inspiring People
Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.
