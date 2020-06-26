Going Flat, or Building New Breasts: Two Women’s Post-Mastectomy Stories

Imagine you’ve got breasts. It shouldn’t be too hard to imagine, because most every human being has’ em! And that means that most of us are candidates for breast cancer.

This hour, we hear very intimate conversations with two women who go through the process of getting a double mastectomy - the removal of all the breast tissue. One decides to get reconstruction, and one does not.

I talked to them before the surgery, right after, and then almost a year later. I wanted to find out what it was like dealing with the prospect of a cancer diagnosis - or an actual one - and what it was like losing a part of their body.

is a Willimantic-based textile artist Jennifer LaRue is the director of public programs at The Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, and a long-time freelance writer

