Firefighters rescue swan stuck in frozen Connecticut river

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 4, 2026 at 3:14 PM EST
A member of the Norwalk Fire department approaches a swan stuck in the ice on the Norwalk River, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 in Norwalk, Conn. (Norwalk Fire Department via AP)
Norwalk Fire Department/AP
/
Norwalk Fire Department
A member of the Norwalk Fire department approaches a swan stuck in the ice on the Norwalk River, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 in Norwalk, Conn.

Firefighters came to the rescue of a swan that was stuck in a frozen Connecticut river this week.

Norwalk Fire Department crews donned cold-water rescue suits and used ropes to carefully move out onto the Norwalk River on Tuesday. They soon found the swan’s feet were frozen into the ice, and it took them about 30 minutes to free the bird and bring it to shore without incident.

It's not clear how long the swan may have been stuck before it was discovered, and firefighters initially were concerned it had died. But as they approached, they noticed movement and quickly became optimistic about their rescue effort.

Deputy Chief Jonathan Maggio said the swan appeared grateful for the rescue, noting the bird was “just happy to be out of the ice.” The swan was taken to a veterinarian center, which reports it's doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. Once it regains its strength, the swan will be properly released.

This was not the department's first animal rescue during the recent stretch of bitterly cold and stormy weather. Crews also rescued a duck and a dog, but said saving the swan also gave them a valuable opportunity to train for future ice rescues.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

