The Colin McEnroe Show

Finding hope in dark times

By Jonathan McNicol
Published July 19, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
A rainbow appears behind a line of trees as afternoon storm clouds pass over the East Hartford area Monday, October 17, 2023.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
A rainbow appears behind a line of trees as afternoon storm clouds pass over the East Hartford area Monday, October 17, 2023.

I saw someone on TikTok ask (rather vulgarly) that we just have, for once, a week that is … precedented. And I mean, yes. Could we?

Well, not this week. The shooting. The convention. The running mate. The president with COVID. The ominous election.

And then Bob Newhart died, too.

So we decided we need — and that you might need, too — an hour to figure out where to find hope even in the face of all this.

GUESTS:

  • Noah Baerman: A pianist, composer, and educator; his new album, from the Noah Baerman Trio, is Live at the Side Door
  • Susan Clinard: The owner of Clinard Sculpture Studio in Hamden, Connecticut
  • Azar Nafisi: The author of six books, including Reading Lolita in Tehran; her newest is Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times
  • Benjamin Perry: Minister of outreach and media strategy at Middle Church and the author of Cry, Baby: Why Our Tears Matter
  • Gene Seymour: A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
