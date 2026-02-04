Activists ask CT lawmakers not to ‘wait and see’ when it comes to protecting immigrant communities

The federal immigration crackdown in the United States weighed on the shoulders of immigrant activist Sonia Hernandez as she showed face at the State Capitol on the first day of the 2026 legislative session.

“I feel frustrated, angry and also anxious because seeing our community suffering from emotional attacks, it’s difficult,” Hernandez said in Spanish. “But it’s also an opportunity to empower ourselves regardless of our fears.”

Hernandez showed up in teal as a member with HUSKY 4 Immigrants , a coalition that fights for Connecticut’s immigrant population to have access to healthcare. Hernandez said they wanted to speak to legislators and make their presence known ahead of the session.

“It’s an opportunity to unite and raise our voices so that our state legislators raise their voices and protect our community,” Hernandez said.

Protecting the immigrant community’s access to healthcare is a significant part of that, according to Hernandez.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public HUSKY 4 Immigrants, a coalition that fights for Connecticut’s immigrant population to have access to healthcare, passed out pamphlets in Spanish and English at the Capitol Building in Hartford, Connecticut on the first day of the legislative session on February 4, 2026 to inform legislators that immigrant communities are demanding action.

Pausing the effort to ‘raise the age’ of healthcare eligibility from 15 to 26

Last year, HUSKY 4 Immigrants made a strong push to expand the state-funded healthcare program, HUSKY Health, for more undocumented residents.

The group advocated for the age of eligibility for undocumented residents to be raised up to 26, or at least age 18, from the current ages of 15 and under. However, the state legislature failed to make that expansion .

HUSKY 4 Immigrants Coalition Director Katherine Villeda said this year, the primary focus is to keep the hard wins they’ve fought for so far as Connecticut works to address the cost of health care and health insurance to cover federal cuts .

“We want to continue to get more coverage gains for folks, and we are also recognizing the urgency of the moment and making sure that folks who are already covered don't lose their coverage this year. So it's more so adjusting our timeline with the ask [for expanded coverage],” Villeda said.

Villeda pointed to the “Big Beautiful Bill” which had policies and spending cuts that could impact that coverage for undocumented residents and “lawfully present immigrants," such as asylum seekers and visa holders.

Last legislative session, the potential federal funding cuts put into question whether or not the HUSKY Health program would be a source that the state would pull funding from to cover those federal gaps . The bill also had provisions that could punish states like Connecticut that provide state health care regardless of immigration status.

The Trump administration has not made any clear plans on addressing health care costs , but Villeda said it’s critical that the state is being proactive in protecting these services for immigrant communities in Connecticut.

The coalition will be launching its official “Protect Healthcare Access for ALL” 2026 campaign on Tuesday, February 10.

“We know that in this moment of fear and deep challenges, it is really easy for people to isolate themselves, and we want to be a place where we can be in community and fight as a community to make sure that health care as a human right is realized here in the state of Connecticut,” Villeda said.

Daniela Doncel / Connecticut Public "Connecticut must protect working families, students and immigrants, and it must reject fear based policies that divide our communities," Valentina Diaz said Monday while at the Stand Up CT Campaign Launch at the legislative office building. Diaz is a student at Gateway Community College and a member organizer with Connecticut Students for a Dream, a youth-led immigrants' rights organization. "We're not asking for special treatment. We're asking for fairness. We're asking to be able to live, learn and work without fear, and we're not going anywhere until that becomes a reality," Diaz said.

‘Stand up’ for immigrants in Connecticut

HUSKY 4 Immigrants is one of the groups on the steering committee for a larger coalition of community organizations called Connecticut for All . The statewide coalition called on Connecticut’s lawmakers on Monday to stand up to the federal government and continue to build on the progress they’ve made to protect immigrant communities.

“Governor Lamont and general assembly members, this is not a wait and see moment,” said Rev. Josh Pawelek, a leader with the Greater Hartford Interfaith Action Alliance .

Pawelek called for “crystal clear policies” from state lawmakers during the Connecticut for All “Stand Up CT” legislative campaign launch Monday afternoon.

“Continue the work you started in special session and ensure we are doing everything in our power to protect our immigrant neighbors,” Pawelek said.

In the fall, the Connecticut legislature passed a bill that prohibits ICE agents from making arrests on courthouse grounds without a warrant. They’re also not allowed to wear a mask while on courthouse grounds unless medically necessary or with prior authorization.

This year, Pawelek said Connecticut for All members want policies that ensure Connecticut’s National Guard equipment, facilities, and data will not be used for immigration enforcement.

Though Connecticut’s Trust Act is meant to already limit that kind of information sharing, there is concern among activists that the information can be shared through other channels.

“Also with the ACLU, we are supporting a bill that ensures automated license plate readers will not be used for immigration enforcement,” Pawelek said. The ACLU of Connecticut demanded Connecticut officials turn off these cameras back in November.

A bill that prohibits government entities from tracking vehicles using an automated number plate recognition system was introduced last legislative session. The issue is expected to be taken up again this legislative session .

“When immigration enforcement is weaponized, entire communities live in fear,” Valentina Diaz said. Diaz is a member of the youth-led organization Connecticut Students for a Dream .

Diaz said legislators also need to pass bills that support immigrant families with affordable housing and childcare, reliable access to healthcare and better resources.

Those asks align with the many pillars that are part of Connecticut for All’s campaign. Members are calling for more support and financial assistance for parents, public health employees, tenants and small business owners across Connecticut.

“When healthcare becomes more expensive, working families suffer. When housing becomes unaffordable, students drop out,” Diaz said. “Connecticut must choose people over profit.”

Governor Ned Lamont commented on the sentiment during his state of the state address Wednesday.

“Connecticut is protecting our schools and courthouses, where people go not to break the law but because they are following the law. ICE, everywhere you go uninvited, violence follows. Go home,” Lamont said. “We are keeping Connecticut safe without you.”

Connecticut Students for a Dream Director Tabitha Sookdeo said she expects Lamont to follow through.

“Governor Lamont has spoken about our students, but moral leadership means more than invoking young people in speeches. It means protecting them,” Sookdeo said in a written statement. “This moment demands strong action, not words, and real protections for the most vulnerable among us.”