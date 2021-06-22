-
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, a potpourri of topics.
-
In this hour of Where We Live, we talk to the incoming commissioner of public health Dr. Manisha Juthani about the implications of a full FDA approval of the first ever COVID-19 vaccine – from Pfizer-BioNTech - and what this implies for vaccine uptake as children return to school this fall.
-
Agency officials issued a final ruling on Wednesday saying chlorpyrifos can no longer be used on the food that makes its way onto American dinner plates. The move overturns a Trump-era decision.
-
UConn and UConn Health employees will have until Oct. 15 to show proof of vaccination or get approved for a medical, religious or personal belief exemption.
-
COVID hospitalizations are skewing younger as the delta variant spreads in Connecticut.
-
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, we take your calls.
-
The Nose Booked The Pineapple Suite: Ashton Kutcher’s Irregular Bathing, Tapbacks, And ‘The White Lotus’This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, it's The Nose, our weekly pop culture roundtable.
-
Residents, community leaders, activists and health care providers came together this past year to form a grassroots coalition to protest Hartford HealthCare’s decision to close Windham Hospital’s labor and delivery services, which have been offered at its site on Mansfield Avenue for 88 years.
-
With new cases of coronavirus delta variant ticking up in Connecticut, a number of the state’s 169 towns and cities are reverting to virtual public meetings and reimplementing mask mandates in government buildings.
-
Students returning to campus in August are required to get the shot.