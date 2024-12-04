What Donald Trump’s win means for reproductive care

Prior to Election Day, advocates were worried about a national abortion ban and further local restrictions on reproductive care. And then, Donald Trump was elected president, with Republicans alongside him taking over the U.S. Congress.

Reporters covering reproductive rights are analyzing what comes next under Trump , someone who’s taken credit for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Today on the Wheelhouse, what happens when the federal government begins to prioritize certain state laws over a patient’s right to receive medical care?

We’ll also examine local efforts to combat potential restrictions on reproductive care, including the launching of a 24/7 service called the Connecticut Abortion Legal Hotline .

GUESTS:



William Tong (D) : Attorney General, State of Connecticut

: Attorney General, Shefali Luthra : Reproductive health reporter, The 19th

: Reproductive health reporter, Rachel Rebouché : Professor of Law, Temple University

Learn more about Connecticut's abortion legal hotline.

