The Wheelhouse

What Donald Trump’s win means for reproductive care

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published December 4, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST
Shawn Pelletier of Colchester ready with her mask for the State Democrats press conference after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut June 24, 2022.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Shawn Pelletier of Colchester ready with her mask for the State Democrats press conference after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut June 24, 2022.

Prior to Election Day, advocates were worried about a national abortion ban and further local restrictions on reproductive care. And then, Donald Trump was elected president, with Republicans alongside him taking over the U.S. Congress.

Reporters covering reproductive rights are analyzing what comes next under Trump, someone who’s taken credit for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Today on the Wheelhouse, what happens when the federal government begins to prioritize certain state laws over a patient’s right to receive medical care?

We’ll also examine local efforts to combat potential restrictions on reproductive care, including the launching of a 24/7 service called the Connecticut Abortion Legal Hotline.

GUESTS:

Learn more about Connecticut's abortion legal hotline.

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
