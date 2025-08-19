CT Rep. Corey Paris threatened after ICE reposts call to file charges

The timing and reach of a social media post accusing a Connecticut state lawmaker of impeding federal immigration agents are drawing the FBI, state police and Capitol police to assess the threat posed by the resulting deluge of abuse.

It is the latest and highest-profile example of what House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford says is is an all-too-common drill: divining the differences between political speech, harassment and credible criminal threats.

“That line can be very small and thin at times,” said Ritter, who estimates that half of all lawmakers will need threat assessments in any given two-year term. “We have a protocol in place.”

The shootings of two Minnesota state lawmakers on June 14 had lawmakers on edge long before “@LibsofTikTok,” a right-wing poster with 4.3 million followers on X, urged federal charges against Rep. Corey Paris, D-Stamford.

Three days ago, it accused him of divulging, in an Instagram post, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents’ “live location and warning illegals to stay ‘vigilant.’ He’s helping illegals evade arrest and impeding ICE. Charge him.”

It was reposted a day later by the official ICE account, tagging the Justice Department account. That was enough for “@LibsofTikTok” to proclaim Sunday that ICE had referred Paris for prosecution.

Paris did not identify any locations where Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were gathered, instead sharing unverified reports that ICE agents were active in his House district.

“While we are still working to verify the full scope of these reports, I urge all residents to remain vigilant, stay aware of your surroundings, and, above all, prioritize your safety,” Paris wrote in his post.

The @LibsofTikTok critique was viewed 970,000 times, a number amplified by other reposts. The reaction over the weekend was furious and abusive, much of it racist, friends said.

Paris is Black.

“I think the dehumanization of public officials is horrifying — and coming out of what happened in Minnesota is particularly concerning,” said House Minority Leader Vincent J. Candelora, R-North Branford.

Candelora returned Monday morning on a red-eye flight from Los Angeles, where he was attending a small bipartisan legislative conference. One of the attendees was a friend of Melissa Hortman, the Democratic legislative leader killed in Minnesota. Her husband also was killed, and a second lawmaker and his wife were shot and wounded in a separate attack the same night.

“Her life is changed forever. I’ve gone to several conferences with her,” Candelora said. “People forget that public officials are human beings.”

Whether anyone disagreed with Paris does not justify abuse and harassment, he said.

Candelora said even before the incident with Paris that state legislators in Connecticut were removing legislative plates from their motor vehicles because they feared being identified.

One anonymous caller to Paris’ cell phone said his life and family connections were known and being distributed widely, a chilling claim, said other lawmakers.

The call was recorded by Paris’s fiancée. They were together in his car when his phone rang, and she answered. She used her phone to record it. A copy was provided to the Connecticut Mirror.

“You’re messing with someone that was a subcontractor for the NSA, you stupid [expletive] idiot,” the caller said. “This content is being replicated and duplicated all across Christian networks, all across Trump supporters, MAGA supporters and right wing newspapers.”

ICE did not respond to a request for comment.

Christine Bartlett-Josie, a political consultant and family friend of Paris, said the FBI has a copy of the recorded call and is investigating, as are the Capitol and state police.

“It is unfortunate and alarming to be wrongfully targeted by a federal agency and even called for arrest by the DOJ,” Paris said in a statement released by the legislature’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus. “However, my commitment to compassion, courage, and community — and my refusal to be silenced when the safety of my neighbors is at stake — will never be shaken.”

Rep. Antonio Felipe, D-Bridgeport, said angry calls and emails come with the job, but what Paris is experiencing is of another scale — as is the role of a federal law enforcement agency in fueling the abuse.

“The federal government should be a place that you go to protect yourself when you’re facing these attacks, not a place that amplifies them and calls people against you,” he said.

Sen. Gary Winfield, D-New Haven, a Black and Puerto Rican Caucus member who is accustomed to online abuse as the co-chair of the Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over hot-button issues such as gun control, said it has become unwise to dismiss harassment as merely offensive words.

Winfield spent time with Paris, reviewing the threats.

“Some of these folks seem unhinged,” Winfield said. “It’s been a crazy day and a half.”

Like the anonymous caller, many made clear they know where to find Paris and people in his immediate circle.

“There may not be a direct threat, but there is an implied threat,” Winfield said.

Candelora, the Republican leader, agreed.

“That is the danger of social media. It brings everyone into your living room,” he said. “You don’t know.”

Candelora said the accused shooter in Minnesota did not have any direct contact with his victim.

“It was random,” he said. “It was evil.”

Connecticut Mirror reporter Ginny Monk contributed to this story.

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.