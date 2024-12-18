The politics of health: Can lawmakers force a reckoning in the insurance industry?

Health insurance is expensive. The average American spent $13,493 per person in 2022, according to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services . And according to national health policy researcher KFF , most insured Americans have experienced a problem using their insurance.

That may explain the complete lack of empathy some people showed online in reaction to the targeted killing of Brian Thompson, CEO of America’s largest private health insurer, UnitedHealthcare.

Lawmakers sprouted into action when Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield considered capping their coverage of anesthesia services for patients during surgeries.

Today on a special Wheelhouse, we’re examining the intersection of politics and the healthcare insurance industry. Plus, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is in-studio to address the insurance issue, as well as concerns related to reproductive rights and the funding of public education in advance of January’s convening of the 2025 legislative session in Connecticut.

GUESTS:



Ned Lamont : Governor, State of Connecticut

: Governor, Alex Putterman : Reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media

: Reporter, Katy Golvala : Health reporter, CT Mirror

: Health reporter, Lisa Hagen : Federal policy reporter, CT Public and CT Mirror

