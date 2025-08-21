One year after historic CT floods, Southbury weighs progress and remaining risks

Washed out roads. Severely damaged homes. Riverbanks eroded. Southbury First Selectman Jeff Manville had a lot to choose from when asked to consider the biggest impact the flood of 2024 had on his town. But the loss of one damaged building stood out to him.

“Our library is a cornerstone of our community, as far as education, programming, a place for people to meet, and it’s been missed,” Manville said. “We had anticipated being open in November, but because of the dedicated employees we do have, we are opening on September 2 , two months ahead of schedule.”

The accelerated reopening of the Southbury Public Library has become a touchstone for residents a year after floodwaters devastated parts of western Connecticut. As Manville tells it, the library’s return is less about bricks and mortar than about restoring a daily gathering place that anchors civic life. Its on-time return is a bright spot in a recovery that has demanded patience and trade-offs across town.

Rebuilding for the long term

Manville said one lesson from last year is simple: when infrastructure fails, build back correctly. That principle, he said, is guiding Southbury’s approach to repairs and replacements.

“We’ve learned that building back correctly is the thing to do,” he said. “Now, unfortunately, FEMA does not give you money to build back for resiliency.”

To keep projects moving and avoid shortfalls, Manville said the town bonded $8.5 million “with the understanding that we’re going to approach every project as a long-term investment.”

The first selectman described a recovery complicated by timelines and red tape.

“We’ve been fighting FEMA: what we think we should do and how we should do it. It takes an extremely long period of time,” he said. Bonding became necessary, he added, because “we were running out of time in our budget. And, if we didn’t borrow the money, we would technically be in a deficit budget.”

Grading government support

Manville voiced frustration with the pace and scope of outside aid.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’m extremely disappointed with our federal delegates who promised us help [with] the Build Back Better … and we’ve received nothing other than FEMA,” he said.

At the state level, Southbury pressed its case around the library.

“We asked the state for money for our library. The initial reaction was, ‘No, you don’t qualify,’” Manville said. He argued the town’s situation warranted support, pointing to a prior state grant to Hartford after a burst pipe damaged their library . Ultimately, he said, “our state representatives and state senators pushed the state and did get funding for $350,000 , which is covering the 25% that FEMA is not covering in the estimate.”

Lack of flood insurance remains a problem

One of the reasons Manville said state money was needed to fix the library was that the structure was not insured for flood waters.

“We had no coverage on this,” Manville said. ‘“Policies to get flood insurance is [are] pretty difficult. Most people are not going to be able to get flood insurance unless they’re in a flood zone.”

Lack of flood insurance across Southwestern Connecticut led to a flurry of claims being denied by insurers after the flood. George Bradner of the Connecticut Insurance Department told Connecticut Public last September that about a quarter of flood losses happen outside of flood zones designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“If it rains where you live, you can be prone to flooding,” Bradner said.

Bradner also said there are avenues outside of private insurance to purchase flood insurance.

“That's why there's the NFIP (National Flood Insurance Program) and FEMA, the National Insurance flood program,” Bradner said. “Private insurers are not — generally not — interested in providing flood coverage.”

FEMA also offers online resources to connect with all flood insurance providers.

However, Manville did not sound hopeful that, in terms of flood insurance adoption, Southbury would be any more ready if the floods happened today.

“I don't think for any of us, it's really changed much,” Manville said.

Readiness and rapid response

Manville said the town refined its emergency playbook with one core insight: make money available fast.

“Every emergency is different, and we always learn something, but the key to an emergency, believe it or not, is making money available for the first steps,” he said.

Southbury’s charter gives the first selectman immediate access to a set amount for urgent needs, he said, with the Board of Selectmen able to appropriate larger sums quickly. That structure, Manville noted, helps crews deploy equipment — “for chainsaws or whatever we have to do” — without delay when the next storm hits.

New community focus on the weather

The experience has changed how residents — and their first selectman — watch the weather.

“When I see a severe weather warning now or thunderstorms or something coming… I’m always out looking at that sky saying, ‘Please don’t get darker. Don’t get green,’” Manville said. “If I look at the cells coming on the radar, it’s like, ‘OK, here comes one big, a real concentrated cell. Please don’t form another one.’ And that’s what happened during the flood. They kept forming and reforming and reforming and coming up an alley right towards us.”

While he hopes the town never sees a repeat, Manville said the lesson is broader than Southbury’s borders.

“It may never happen again, but it could also happen someplace else — another municipality to the side of us,” he said. “We’re all trying to be good citizens. We need to help each other when called.”

A call to be prepared

Manville credited residents and responders for preventing the worst outcomes.

“We had no deaths in Southbury, and I’m thankful for that,” he said.

He urged continued, practical preparedness.

“We keep telling people, ‘Please be prepared,'" He said. " You should have some water, you should have some basics. You should have some canned food.’”

And when evacuation orders come, he said, heed them.

“People need to know that when they say you should leave, evacuate, you really need to do that,” Manville said. “I know there’s a lot of very sentimental things and when you want to protect your home, but you really need to get out.”

