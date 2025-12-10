Stamford police identify decomposing body found in home after standoff

Stamford police have identified the decomposing body found in the home of Jed Parkington, the Stamford man who ended his life after an hours-long standoff with police.

Carmine Boccuzzi’s death was ruled a homicide. The Inspector General’s report shows Boccuzzi died from “blunt impact injuries to the head and torso with gagging.” Police said his decomposing body was in handcuffs. He was identified through D.N.A comparison with a family member, according to Stamford police.

How long Boccuzzi was deceased before his body was discovered has not been revealed.

Boccuzzi, born in 1946, was among the defendants , including Parkington, in eviction proceedings started earlier this year after the Oaklawn Avenue home was foreclosed on.

Boccuzzi’s body was found on the second floor of the Oaklawn Avenue home in Stamford after Parkington engaged in a standoff with Stamford police on Dec. 2. The standoff happened shortly after a state marshal came to the home to carry out the eviction.

Parkington complained to crisis negotiators about the cost of housing in the minutes before his suicide.

In a released police call in which a negotiator attempted to convince Parkington to leave his home peacefully, Parkington discussed the cost of housing in Connecticut.

“Do you know how long I’ve been looking for housing, and there’s no housing. It’s like three years and the nice ones that are not repainted crack houses, for six years,” Parkington said. “See, how can they throw people out if they don’t have any place to put them, except a shelter. Treating people like garbage.”

Jed Parkington and his wife, Carmen Parkington, both lived in the home. He continued to lament to the negotiator about their financial difficulties and medical issues.

“I’ve lived in this house since 2005. I moved in when I was 40. Now I have to move out in my 60s with arthritis, depression,” Parkington said. “Americans are good people. They’re working double jobs and stuff and the system is so rigged against them. If they only knew.”

Stamford police say Parkington wore camouflage and Nazi insignia on his lapel during the standoff. Other Nazi paraphernalia, along with explosives including pipe bombs and molotov cocktails were scattered throughout the home.

Parkington had attached to his utility belt what officers believed to be explosives.

His barricade of upstairs windows included cinder blocks blocking the upstairs windows from view.

He forced his wife to leave the home prior to the standoff.

“She has diabetes and neurological. Her mind, I don’t know if it’s stress. Her memory is shot, she knows nothing,” Parkington told the negotiator. “I did all this stuff when she was living with her daughter, so she knows nothing…Here I am at the Alamo surrounded by people that just want me to be quiet.”