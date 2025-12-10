© 2025 Connecticut Public

As SNAP eligibility changes, CT lawmakers, United Way team up to provide grocery aid

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published December 10, 2025 at 6:11 PM EST
FILE: State Representative Jaime Foster talks with the media, November 19, 2025, during a press conference at the Legislative Office Building that was hosted by the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut to discuss homelessness, particularly as winter approaches.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: State Representative Jaime Foster talks with the media, November 19, 2025, during a press conference at the Legislative Office Building that was hosted by the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut to discuss homelessness, particularly as winter approaches.

United Way of Connecticut is rolling out a grocery assistance fund this week to help people who no longer qualify for SNAP. The assistance comes as the Trump administration implements eligibility rules under the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Grocery gift cards starting at $25 will be distributed to eligible Connecticut families who reach out to their local social service agency. United Way has been working with local agencies to buy grocery cards at a variety of stores including Big Y, Stop & Shop, Walmart and others.

State Rep. Jaime Foster (D-Ellington) spearheaded the fundraising, along with State Rep. Jen Leeper (D-Fairfield).

It’s not a substitute for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, Foster said. But the program is a way to help fill in some of the gaps left by people cut out of benefits – especially since people depend on SNAP aid to maintain their health and well-being, she added.

“It is really the difference oftentimes, between folks buying healthy food and relying on reduced quality foods to meet their caloric needs and their hunger needs,” Foster said.

Interested families can reach out to their local social service agencies. Every town gets a specific number of cards based on the need.

Fundraising began at the end of October, Foster said, and they were able to raise $50,000, all from donations, and the team is continuing that effort.

“We're going to help as many people as we possibly can,” Foster said. “There is really no alternative to the expenditures that happen through the federal government and the state government.”

This new solution comes after Connecticut lawmakers authorized $500 million in the November special session to address urgent federal funding reductions. That money needs to be allocated by early February.

Backfilling SNAP-Ed, the nutrition education program the federal government eliminated in October, is something Foster hopes the state can also tackle in the next legislative session.
Michayla Savitt
Having grown up in southern New England, Michayla is proud to help tell stories about Connecticut as CT Public’s state government reporter. In her role, Michayla examines how state policy decisions impact people across the Nutmeg State. Since joining the content team in 2022, she’s covered topics as varied as affordability, human services, health, climate change, caregiving and education. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.

See stories by Michayla Savitt

