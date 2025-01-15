© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

The final days of the Biden administration and the legacy he leaves behind

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published January 15, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
President Joe Biden takes notes during a briefing on the wildfires across Los Angeles in the Oval Office of the White House on January 10, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images
President Joe Biden takes notes during a briefing on the wildfires across Los Angeles in the Oval Office of the White House on January 10, 2025 in Washington, DC.

President Joe Biden’s final day in office is January 20.

In the weeks since Vice President Kamala Harris lost the election to Donald Trump, President Biden has focused on criminal justice, foreign policy, and clean energy.

This hour, we look at what’s left for Biden to tackle on his way out of the White House, and what legacy he leaves behind.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
The Wheelhouse 2024 Election
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Related Content