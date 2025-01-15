The final days of the Biden administration and the legacy he leaves behind

President Joe Biden’s final day in office is January 20.

In the weeks since Vice President Kamala Harris lost the election to Donald Trump, President Biden has focused on criminal justice, foreign policy, and clean energy.

This hour, we look at what’s left for Biden to tackle on his way out of the White House, and what legacy he leaves behind.

GUESTS:



Brakkton Booker : National political correspondent, POLITICO

: National political correspondent, Lisa Hagen : Federal policy reporter, CT Mirror and CT Public

