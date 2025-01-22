The Wheelhouse LIVE: Donald Trump is our next president. What can CT expect?

Donald Trump is heading back to the White House. And as Trump takes his oath of office, a powerhouse panel of experts weighs a variety of issues facing the country.

Last year, we asked our audience to identify election issues they care most about. More than 750 people responded to our survey and many of them wanted to hear more about presidential candidates’ plans to address the economy, immigration, climate change, democracy, and reproductive rights.

1 of 5 — January 15, 2025 - Wheelhouse Live A “Powerhouse Panel of (L-R_ Mark Pazniokas, Connecticut Mirror’s capitol bureau chief, Bilal Sekou, University of Hartford’s Hillyer College Associate Professor of Politics and Government and Susan Raff, Chief Political Reporter for WFSB News Channel 3 appear during live taping of "The Wheelhouse" in Connecticut Public’s Studio A in Hartford on Wednesday night, January 15, 2025. Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public 2 of 5 — January 15, 2025 - Wheelhouse Live Dr. Sasha Douglas, Superintendent of the CREC Magnet Schools, asks a question during a live taping of "The Wheelhouse" in Connecticut Public’s Studio A in Hartford on Wednesday night, January 15, 2025. Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public 3 of 5 — January 15, 2025 - Wheelhouse Live Mark Pazniokas, Connecticut Mirror’s capitol bureau chief, answers a question during Q&A session for a live taping of "The Wheelhouse" in Connecticut Public’s Studio A in Hartford on Wednesday night, January 15, 2025. Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public 4 of 5 — January 15, 2025 - Wheelhouse Live Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Wheelhouse host Frankie Graziano appear during a live taping of "The Wheelhouse" in Connecticut Public’s Studio A in Hartford on Wednesday night, January 15, 2025. Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public 5 of 5 — January 15, 2025 - Wheelhouse Live Host Frankie Graziano speaks during a live taping of "The Wheelhouse" in Connecticut Public’s Studio A in Hartford on Wednesday night, January 15, 2025. Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public

Our panel addresses those topics and more in a special edition of The Wheelhouse recorded in front of a LIVE audience in Hartford.

Also, lawmakers are back to work in Connecticut. We’ll check in on how some of the issues on the minds of Wheelhouse listeners are being talked about inside the State Capitol building.

And finally – surprise guests add some levity to a night of political forecasting.

GUESTS:



Mark Pazniokas , Capitol bureau chief and a co-founder, CT Mirror

, Capitol bureau chief and a co-founder, Susan Raff , Chief political reporter, WFSB Eyewitness News Ch. 3

, Chief political reporter, Bilal Sekou : Hillyer College Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Hartford

This episode of The Wheelhouse was taped in front of a live audience on January 15, 2025.

