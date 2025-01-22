© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

The Wheelhouse LIVE: Donald Trump is our next president. What can CT expect?

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published January 22, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club on January 07, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, making him the only president other than Grover Cleveland to serve two non-consecutive terms in office.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club on January 07, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, making him the only president other than Grover Cleveland to serve two non-consecutive terms in office.

Donald Trump is heading back to the White House. And as Trump takes his oath of office, a powerhouse panel of experts weighs a variety of issues facing the country.

Last year, we asked our audience to identify election issues they care most about. More than 750 people responded to our survey and many of them wanted to hear more about presidential candidates’ plans to address the economy, immigration, climate change, democracy, and reproductive rights.

A “Powerhouse Panel of (L-R_ Mark Pazniokas, Connecticut Mirror’s capitol bureau chief, Bilal Sekou, University of Hartford’s Hillyer College Associate Professor of Politics and Government and Susan Raff, Chief Political Reporter for WFSB News Channel 3 appear during live taping of "The Wheelhouse" in Connecticut Public’s Studio A in Hartford on Wednesday night, January 15, 2025.
A “Powerhouse Panel of (L-R_ Mark Pazniokas, Connecticut Mirror’s capitol bureau chief, Bilal Sekou, University of Hartford’s Hillyer College Associate Professor of Politics and Government and Susan Raff, Chief Political Reporter for WFSB News Channel 3 appear during live taping of "The Wheelhouse" in Connecticut Public’s Studio A in Hartford on Wednesday night, January 15, 2025.
Dr. Sasha Douglas, Superintendent of the CREC Magnet Schools, asks a question during a live taping of "The Wheelhouse" in Connecticut Public’s Studio A in Hartford on Wednesday night, January 15, 2025.
Dr. Sasha Douglas, Superintendent of the CREC Magnet Schools, asks a question during a live taping of "The Wheelhouse" in Connecticut Public’s Studio A in Hartford on Wednesday night, January 15, 2025.
Mark Pazniokas, Connecticut Mirror’s capitol bureau chief, answers a question during Q&A session for a live taping of "The Wheelhouse" in Connecticut Public’s Studio A in Hartford on Wednesday night, January 15, 2025.
Mark Pazniokas, Connecticut Mirror’s capitol bureau chief, answers a question during Q&A session for a live taping of "The Wheelhouse" in Connecticut Public’s Studio A in Hartford on Wednesday night, January 15, 2025.
Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Wheelhouse host Frankie Graziano appear during a live taping of "The Wheelhouse" in Connecticut Public’s Studio A in Hartford on Wednesday night, January 15, 2025.
Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Wheelhouse host Frankie Graziano appear during a live taping of "The Wheelhouse" in Connecticut Public’s Studio A in Hartford on Wednesday night, January 15, 2025.
Host Frankie Graziano speaks during a live taping of "The Wheelhouse" in Connecticut Public’s Studio A in Hartford on Wednesday night, January 15, 2025.
Host Frankie Graziano speaks during a live taping of "The Wheelhouse" in Connecticut Public’s Studio A in Hartford on Wednesday night, January 15, 2025.
Our panel addresses those topics and more in a special edition of The Wheelhouse recorded in front of a LIVE audience in Hartford.

Also, lawmakers are back to work in Connecticut. We’ll check in on how some of the issues on the minds of Wheelhouse listeners are being talked about inside the State Capitol building.

And finally – surprise guests add some levity to a night of political forecasting.

GUESTS:

  • Mark Pazniokas, Capitol bureau chief and a co-founder, CT Mirror
  • Susan Raff, Chief political reporter, WFSB Eyewitness News Ch. 3
  • Bilal Sekou: Hillyer College Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Hartford

This episode of The Wheelhouse was taped in front of a live audience on January 15, 2025. 

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
