Jeffrey Marsh: You don’t get the good stuff until you’re vulnerable
Jeffrey Marsh is back on Audacious, four years after their interview with Chion Wolf cracked open a new kind of conversation about dignity, identity, and radical love.
In this deeply personal follow-up, Jeffrey opens up about self-trust, forgiveness, the spiritual stakes of being visibly nonbinary in America, and why vulnerability is the real magic. Plus, how to keep your heart intact in a time of backlash and burnout.
Whether you’re healing, hiding, or just barely holding on, Jeffrey’s voice is a balm and a wake-up call.
Suggested episodes:
GUEST:
- Jeffrey Marsh: author of How to Be You: Stop Trying to Be Someone Else and Start Living Your Life, Take Your Own Advice: Learn to Trust Your Inner Voice and Start Helping Yourself, and creator and host of the self-help podcast, Inner Voice with Jeffrey Marsh; also a coach and digital creator known for advocating nonbinary and LGBTQ+ visibility and promoting radical self-acceptance
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.
