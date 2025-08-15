© 2025 Connecticut Public

Audacious with Chion Wolf

Jeffrey Marsh: You don’t get the good stuff until you’re vulnerable

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published August 15, 2025 at 9:15 AM EDT

Jeffrey Marsh is back on Audacious, four years after their interview with Chion Wolf cracked open a new kind of conversation about dignity, identity, and radical love.

In this deeply personal follow-up, Jeffrey opens up about self-trust, forgiveness, the spiritual stakes of being visibly nonbinary in America, and why vulnerability is the real magic. Plus, how to keep your heart intact in a time of backlash and burnout.

Whether you’re healing, hiding, or just barely holding on, Jeffrey’s voice is a balm and a wake-up call.

GUEST: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
