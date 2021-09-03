In this teaser to the show, I wanna list all the reasons why you should listen to my conversation with Jeffrey Marsh. Like, they’re an author and expert on nonbinary identities, and they’re the author of How to Be You: Stop Trying to Be Someone Else and Start Living Your Life.

But really? What it all boils down to is that Jeffrey Marsh loves you. And you’re gonna love them too.

GUEST:

Jeffrey Marsh is one of the world's foremost commentators on nonbinary identity and activism in America. They're the author of How to Be You: Stop Trying to Be Someone Else and Start Living Your Life

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.