The Colin McEnroe Show

‘Riding the line between art and pulp’: A look at cult classic cinema

By Jonathan McNicol
Published September 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Tim Curry in 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show.'
Tim Curry in ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show.’
Sam Hatch, co-host of 'The Culture Dogs' on WWUH, in Connecticut Public's Studio Five in Hartford.
Sam Hatch, co-host of ‘The Culture Dogs’ on WWUH, in Connecticut Public’s Studio Five in Hartford.
Kevin O'Toole, co-host of 'The Culture Dogs' on WWUH, in Connecticut Public's Studio Five in Hartford.
Kevin O’Toole, co-host of ‘The Culture Dogs’ on WWUH, in Connecticut Public’s Studio Five in Hartford.
If I say “cult classic,” what do you think of? Probably an underground movie that built up an intense following over time, like The Rocky Horror Picture Show or The Room, right? Or maybe even something a bit more mainstream like The Big Lebowski?

But where’s the limit here, if there is one? Is Blade Runner a cult movie? Or Pulp Fiction? Monty Python and the Holy Grail? Office Space? Slap Shot? (I mean: Slap Shot?!?)

This hour, a look at a genre, a cross section of cinema history that seems to include everything from all-time classics like A Clockwork Orange to all-time terribles like Plan 9 from Outer Space and many, many weird and not-even-so-weird things in between: the cult classic.

GUESTS:

This show was produced with Sajina Shrestha.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired April 11, 2024, in a different form.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
