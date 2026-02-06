The Nose tries to figure out how to deal with … all this

Whatever your politics, the last month or so has been … a lot.

This hour, The Nose looks at how we’re all using pop culture (or not) to deal with all the news — to cope, to escape, to process.

Plus, a look at how well (or not) our pop culture has been meeting the moment lately.

RS Benedict: A writer and bureaucrat whose fiction and non-fiction has been published in the New Haven Review , Fangoria , Current Affairs , and a bunch of other places

Director of public relations at Dark Matter Media Rich Hollant: The founder and principal of CO:LAB, a hall of fame designer, and a co-partner at CENTER

The founder and principal of CO:LAB, a hall of fame designer, and a co-partner at CENTER Mercy Quaye: Founder and president of The Narrative Project

Founder and president of The Narrative Project Lindsay Lee Wallace: A writer and journalist covering culture, health, technology, bats, and anything else people will answer her questions about

A writer and journalist covering culture, health, technology, bats, and anything else people will answer her questions about Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.