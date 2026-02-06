© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT lawmakers outline goals to address rise in homelessness

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published February 6, 2026 at 5:38 PM EST
Connecticut State Representative Eleni Kavros DeGraw, speaks during a press conference about the CT CAN End Homelessness 2026 Legislative Agenda. “homelessness looks very different depending on what community you're in. We have had the very cynical conversations about, well, we gave this much money last year and we still have homeless people,” said Kavros DeGraw, “We’ve had the cynical conversations about, well, you know, they're just a bunch of drug addicts. The cynical conversations about, well, they're just undocumented. Why is it that we think that once the roof comes off of someone's head, that they are suddenly subhuman and are no longer valuable to us as a society? Why?”
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut State Representative Eleni Kavros DeGraw, speaks during a press conference about the CT CAN End Homelessness 2026 Legislative Agenda. “homelessness looks very different depending on what community you're in. We have had the very cynical conversations about, well, we gave this much money last year and we still have homeless people,” said Kavros DeGraw, “We’ve had the cynical conversations about, well, you know, they're just a bunch of drug addicts. The cynical conversations about, well, they're just undocumented. Why is it that we think that once the roof comes off of someone's head, that they are suddenly subhuman and are no longer valuable to us as a society? Why?”

With the start of a new legislative session, Connecticut lawmakers are introducing, and in some cases reintroducing, bills that would address the state’s homelessness crisis.

A key issue for state lawmakers is ensuring local municipalities don’t make it illegal to sleep outdoors.

The housing bill, approved during a special legislative session last fall, wasn’t strong enough, according to State Rep. Eleni Kavros-DeGraw, a Democrat representing Avon and Canton.

“We were able to ban hostile architecture and get some laundry for homeless people,” Kavros-DeGraw said. “Now I can tell you, those of us who really care about this issue, we're pretty upset about the fact that we have not addressed the fact that no one is a criminal for not having a house.”

A movement to prevent criminalizing homelessness gained traction last year, but wasn’t included in the sweeping housing bill. Kavros-DeGraw said it’s one of the missions for lawmakers this session.

Connecticut’s homelessness crisis is increasing, with more than 8,000 people experiencing homelessness at some point during 2025. Among those residents, 35% were unsheltered and sleeping outdoors.

Another concern for lawmakers is strengthening protections and services for homeless residents during extreme heat and cold weather.

“We've gotten a little lucky these past few winters. We are not lucky this winter,” Kavros-DeGraw said.

The issue is more with the state’s executive office being willing to step up, Kavros-DeGraw said.

“It's like, ‘Oh, we don't have any money for this. We don't have any money for that,” Kavros-DeGraw said. “We have the money. We have the money, and we know how to distribute it, and we know where it needs to go.”

The state Housing Committee plans to request about $110 million in funding for various homeless service programs, including money to support seasonal shelter needs and flex funds that keep residents out of homelessness by paying for one-time costs like a bus ticket, security deposit or hotel stay.

The bills outlined by lawmakers and advocates are more than an agenda, according to Bridgeport's Democratic State Rep. Antonio Felipe.

“If we do not act on this agenda, if we do the same thing we do every year, where we ask for 80% of what we need and deliver 40% or half of what they asked for, and that we're going to be okay. That's not where we are right now.”
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.