CT lawmakers outline goals to address rise in homelessness

With the start of a new legislative session, Connecticut lawmakers are introducing, and in some cases reintroducing, bills that would address the state’s homelessness crisis.

A key issue for state lawmakers is ensuring local municipalities don’t make it illegal to sleep outdoors.

The housing bill, approved during a special legislative session last fall, wasn’t strong enough, according to State Rep. Eleni Kavros-DeGraw, a Democrat representing Avon and Canton.

“We were able to ban hostile architecture and get some laundry for homeless people,” Kavros-DeGraw said. “Now I can tell you, those of us who really care about this issue, we're pretty upset about the fact that we have not addressed the fact that no one is a criminal for not having a house.”

A movement to prevent criminalizing homelessness gained traction last year, but wasn’t included in the sweeping housing bill. Kavros-DeGraw said it’s one of the missions for lawmakers this session.

Connecticut’s homelessness crisis is increasing, with more than 8,000 people experiencing homelessness at some point during 2025. Among those residents, 35% were unsheltered and sleeping outdoors.

Another concern for lawmakers is strengthening protections and services for homeless residents during extreme heat and cold weather.

“We've gotten a little lucky these past few winters. We are not lucky this winter,” Kavros-DeGraw said.

The issue is more with the state’s executive office being willing to step up, Kavros-DeGraw said.

“It's like, ‘Oh, we don't have any money for this. We don't have any money for that,” Kavros-DeGraw said. “We have the money. We have the money, and we know how to distribute it, and we know where it needs to go.”

The state Housing Committee plans to request about $110 million in funding for various homeless service programs, including money to support seasonal shelter needs and flex funds that keep residents out of homelessness by paying for one-time costs like a bus ticket, security deposit or hotel stay.

The bills outlined by lawmakers and advocates are more than an agenda, according to Bridgeport's Democratic State Rep. Antonio Felipe.

“If we do not act on this agenda, if we do the same thing we do every year, where we ask for 80% of what we need and deliver 40% or half of what they asked for, and that we're going to be okay. That's not where we are right now.”