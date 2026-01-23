© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘Song Sung Blue’ and ‘Merrily We Roll Along’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published January 23, 2026 at 1:00 PM EST
Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson in Craig Brewer’s ‘Song Sung Blue.’
Focus Features
/
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson in Craig Brewer’s ‘Song Sung Blue.’

Song Sung Blue is a musical biopic written and directed by Craig Brewer and based on a documentary of the same name. It tells the true story of a Neil Diamond tribute act, Lightning & Thunder. Hugh Jackman plays Lightning, and Kate Hudson was just nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her turn as Thunder.

And: Merrily We Roll Along is a filmed version of the 2023 Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s 1981 problem musical. It stars Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez, and the Broadway production won four Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.

GUESTS:

  • Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers
  • Jacques Lamarre: A playwright, and chief communications officer at Buzz Engine
  • Carolyn Paine: An actress and comedian; she’s the founder and director of CONNetic Dance and the creative producer and choreographer for The Bushnell’s Digital Institute
  • Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

MUSIC FEATURED (in order):

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Megan Fitzgerald contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show The Nose
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
