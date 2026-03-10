© 2026 Connecticut Public

New Canaan to consider affordable housing project despite construction pause

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published March 10, 2026 at 5:47 PM EDT
New Canaan currently has a moratorium on affordable housing construction, meaning the state permits the town to decline affordable housing proposals for the next few years.
Alistair Berg
/
Digital Vision / Getty Images
New Canaan added several affordable developments in recent years to earn the moratorium.

Despite the pause on construction, the town may be required to accept a current application for a 14-unit affordable apartment building.

The plans, for 30 Parade Hill Rd., would include at least 11 apartments for residents earning below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI). The project is being developed by Garden Homes Fund and The Housing Collective.

“Once completed, the intent here is to sell 30 Parade Hill below cost to an area housing nonprofit,” Amy Souchans, the lawyer representing the developers, said.

In Connecticut, communities with more than 10% affordable housing stock are able to deny requests to construct additional housing complexes, which New Canaan has yet to meet.

Communities below the threshold aren’t able to deny projects that incorporate affordable options. However, they can appeal to the state government for intervention.

With several more affordable options added in recent years, New Canaan earned a temporary pause on mandatory construction.

The Affordable Housing Land Use Appeals Procedure was enacted in 1989 as a way to facilitate the construction of affordable housing, particularly in communities that did not already have a large supply of affordable units.

New Canaan’s affordable housing moratorium will last for four years and was put in place in 2024. But, the town may be forced to accept the Parade Hill application since it has a higher level of affordability and is considered “assisted living.”

Some of the apartments will be set aside for formerly homeless residents, according to David Rich, executive director of The Housing Collective.

“We carefully match families with developments and communities and provide wraparound services to ensure families not only thrive but become important contributing members of their neighborhood,” Rich said. “Permanent supportive housing for the homeless only works if it works for the families, if it works for the building, it works for the neighborhood and for the larger community.”

The developer presented two affordability plans, one of which includes 11 affordable apartments and three market rate units. The other plan designates all of the apartments as affordable.

The project is in the early phases. The developer gave a preliminary presentation, but will unveil a revised plan before the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Daniel Radman, chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission said the developer should plan for a full public hearing on the issue and not plan on any expedited application process.

“Our purview is to protect the town, protect the town's interest, protect the town's safety and protect the integrity and feel of the town,” Radman said. “Since, according to the state, we can't say ‘character,’ but we can say ‘feel.’ That's our mission, and we're more than willing to work with you. But there's got to be some flexibility.”
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

