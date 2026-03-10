New Canaan to consider affordable housing project despite construction pause

New Canaan currently has a moratorium on affordable housing construction, meaning the state permits the town to decline affordable housing proposals for the next few years.

New Canaan added several affordable developments in recent years to earn the moratorium.

Despite the pause on construction, the town may be required to accept a current application for a 14-unit affordable apartment building .

The plans, for 30 Parade Hill Rd., would include at least 11 apartments for residents earning below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI). The project is being developed by Garden Homes Fund and The Housing Collective.

“Once completed, the intent here is to sell 30 Parade Hill below cost to an area housing nonprofit,” Amy Souchans, the lawyer representing the developers, said.

In Connecticut, communities with more than 10% affordable housing stock are able to deny requests to construct additional housing complexes , which New Canaan has yet to meet.

Communities below the threshold aren’t able to deny projects that incorporate affordable options. However, they can appeal to the state government for intervention.

With several more affordable options added in recent years, New Canaan earned a temporary pause on mandatory construction.

The Affordable Housing Land Use Appeals Procedure was enacted in 1989 as a way to facilitate the construction of affordable housing, particularly in communities that did not already have a large supply of affordable units.

New Canaan’s affordable housing moratorium will last for four years and was put in place in 2024. But, the town may be forced to accept the Parade Hill application since it has a higher level of affordability and is considered “assisted living.”

Some of the apartments will be set aside for formerly homeless residents, according to David Rich, executive director of The Housing Collective.

“We carefully match families with developments and communities and provide wraparound services to ensure families not only thrive but become important contributing members of their neighborhood,” Rich said. “Permanent supportive housing for the homeless only works if it works for the families, if it works for the building, it works for the neighborhood and for the larger community.”

The developer presented two affordability plans, one of which includes 11 affordable apartments and three market rate units. The other plan designates all of the apartments as affordable.

The project is in the early phases. The developer gave a preliminary presentation, but will unveil a revised plan before the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Daniel Radman, chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission said the developer should plan for a full public hearing on the issue and not plan on any expedited application process.

“Our purview is to protect the town, protect the town's interest, protect the town's safety and protect the integrity and feel of the town,” Radman said. “Since, according to the state, we can't say ‘character,’ but we can say ‘feel.’ That's our mission, and we're more than willing to work with you. But there's got to be some flexibility.”