Norwalk prioritizes students' health needs with new school-based wellness center

Some Norwalk elementary school students can now go to the doctor, without leaving their school.

Norwalk Public Schools Superintendent Alexandra Estrella said a newly unveiled health and wellness center at Kendall College and Career Academy, will act as a resource for students who are unable to access health care.

“It's really important that we have the service, because we have a large number of students that are economically disadvantaged,” Estrella said.

Estrella, US Rep. Jim Himes and other officials, attended a ribbon cutting for the center Tuesday. The new service comes as on-site health care has already been established at a city high school and middle schools.

Education advocates say health professionals at the new center will treat injuries and illnesses, and offer mental health services. Estrella says behavioral health services, including therapy, are now a crucial need for students.

“Particularly after the pandemic, we want to make sure that our scholars get the social, emotional supports that they need to be able to thrive in our schools,” Estrella said.

Himes said building a health care center inside of a Norwalk elementary school just makes sense.

“Their parents… or parent, is working a couple of jobs, may not have transportation,” Himes said. “So bringing health care, especially preventative health care, to the school where kids go every day, is how you end up with a lot healthier kids,” Himes said.

According to Board of Education co-chair Howard White, the center also offers peace of mind. Some parents who may have medical insurance for their children may still experience trouble accessing care.

“If they can't get into their main provider, this is your backup plan,” White said. “So it's always good for the community to have something to fall back on when it's needed.”

Estrella said the district does not keep track of how many students lack health insurance. Most children can access health insurance either through their parents’ workplaces or through federal and state services such as Medicaid or Husky Health.

The district does not keep track of absenteeism rates due to health issues. But Estrella said that’s top of mind.

“It reduces the amount of chronic absenteeism,” Estrella said. “It reduces the amount of students not getting proper health care, because we are providing the services here on site."

