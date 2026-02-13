The Nose looks at ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ and ‘Hamnet’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the third series in the A Song of Ice and Fire television franchise. It is set about 90 years before Game of Thrones and almost 80 years after House of the Dragon. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is created by Ira Parker and George R. R. Martin and based on the Tales of Dunk and Egg series of novellas by Martin.

And: Hamnet is the fifth feature film written and directed by Chloé Zhao. The screenplay is by Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell and based on O’Farrell’s 2020 novel. It stars Jessie Buckley as Agnes and Paul Mescal as her husband, Will Shakespeare. Hamnet is nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

GUESTS:



Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and the director of marketing at Washington Montessori School

Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and the director of marketing at Washington Montessori School Taneisha Duggan: Director of arts, culture, and entertainment for the city of Hartford

Director of arts, culture, and entertainment for the city of Hartford Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Associate vice president for development at Connecticut Children’s

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.