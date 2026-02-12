© 2026 Connecticut Public

Stamford Unitarian Universalists teach viral Minneapolis Minnesota protest song

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published February 12, 2026 at 6:15 PM EST
Evelyn Avoglia plays a backpacker acoustic guitar while teaching the audience several protest songs at a “teach in” at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Stamford to practice performing protest songs as part of a weekly Moral Mondays protests against federal deportation efforts on 2/11/26.
Eddy Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
Evelyn Avoglia plays a backpacker acoustic guitar while teaching the audience several protest songs at a "teach in" at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Stamford to practice performing protest songs as part of a weekly Moral Mondays protests against federal deportation efforts on 2/11/26.

Rev. Terri Denehy, of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Stamford (UUC), opened the doors of the worship space to the community Wednesday to teach people how to sing a protest song titled “It’s Okay to Change Your Mind”. The song was born from recent protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and has gone viral on social media.

Denehy is providing instruction on how to sing the song, so those who learn it can sing it outside of the federal courthouse in Stamford. The weekly protests hosted by the social and civil justice organization, Moral Monday CT, are held to speak out against federal immigration crackdowns.

Denehy says the song is simple and doesn’t deny the humanity of those who work in federal law enforcement.

“It's not demonizing, it's not dehumanizing,” Denehy said.

Rev. Terri Dennehy of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Stamford teaches protest songs to an audience at the church on February 11, 2026.
Eddy Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
Rev. Terri Dennehy of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Stamford teaches protest songs to an audience at the church on February 11, 2026.

The song rapidly took off after first being performed in early February, by protesters in downtown Minneapolis amidcivil unrest by angry residents who were upset by the presence and conduct of federal agents, including members of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Protesters were fed up over widespread civil rights abuses from arbitrary arrests, to killing two U.S. citizens. More have been detained, or injured in clashes between mostly peaceful protesters and ICE.

Thursday, U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan, announced an end to the federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota.

However, protesters across the country and in Connecticut remain vigilant.

Evelyn Avoglia, who attended the UUC event, said the power of the song, “It's Okay to Change Your Mind” stems from acting as an olive branch, even when many people may not be in the mood to do so.

Audience members at a “teach in” at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Stamford turn their phone flashlights on to practice performing protest songs as part of a weekly protest against federal deportation efforts on 2/11/26.
Eddy Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
Audience members at a "teach in" at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Stamford turn their phone flashlights on to practice performing protest songs as part of a weekly protest against federal deportation efforts on 2/11/26.

“The thing that's especially nice about this song is that it doesn't other others, not even people, that it's really easy to try to bash and to judge,” Avoglia said. “I think it was Gandhi who said, ‘Just because you've silenced your adversary doesn't mean you've converted him or her.”

Dale Bratter, who also attended the UUC event, said she protested during the Vietnam War and ismore familiar with gospel music.

But Bratter found excitement in learning a new song.

“I love all the old standards, but I was so happy tonight to learn three or four new songs that we'll be able to sing,” Bratter said.
