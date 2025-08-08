© 2025 Connecticut Public

Audacious with Chion Wolf

Jackpot! A lottery winner and a savvy lawyer talk about life after luck

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Robyn Doyon-Aitken Megan FitzgeraldMeg DaltonChion Wolf
Published August 8, 2025 at 10:08 AM EDT
Kurt Panouses is also known as ‘The Lottery Lawyer & CPA’, specializing in helping lottery winners claim their prizes and manage their money.
Timothy Schultz was the winner of a $28 million Powerball jackpot in 1999. He is also a filmmaker and host of the podcast, “Lottery, Dreams and Fortune”.
Timothy Schultz was the winner of a $28 million Powerball jackpot in 1999. He is also a filmmaker and host of the podcast, “Lottery, Dreams and Fortune”.

We’ve all imagined holding a winning lottery ticket, but what happens next?

Hear from a man known as The Lottery Lawyer, who shares the most common mistakes people make when trying to claim their winnings.

Plus, a man who scored a $28 million Powerball jackpot at just 21 years old reveals what life was like after the win—the highs, the surprises, and some challenges you might not expect.

This episode originally aired on October 26, 2024.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
