Welcome to the Punderdome! We're entering NYC's punniest pun competition

By Meg Dalton,
Jessica Severin de MartinezKhaleel RahmanCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published September 22, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT
Co-founder and host of The Punderdome, Fred Firestone, with Chion Wolf and the Clap-O-Meter.
Co-founder and host of The Punderdome, Fred Firestone, with Chion Wolf and the Clap-O-Meter.
Chion Wolf talks backstage with co-founder and host of The Punderdome, Fred Firestone.
Chion Wolf talks backstage with co-founder and host of The Punderdome, Fred Firestone.
Chion Wolf, AKA French Punion Soup, is ready to mingle before competing in the Pun Battle Royale at The Punderdome.
Chion Wolf, AKA French Punion Soup, is ready to mingle before competing in the Pun Battle Royale at The Punderdome.
Chion Wolf, AKA French Punion Soup, competes in the Pun Battle Royale at The Punderdome at Littlefield Theater in Brooklyn, NY.
Chion Wolf, AKA French Punion Soup, competes in the Pun Battle Royale at The Punderdome at Littlefield Theater in Brooklyn, NY.
The 300-person Punderdome Crowd at Littlefield Theater in Brooklyn, NY.
The 300-person Punderdome Crowd at Littlefield Theater in Brooklyn, NY.
Jerzy Gwiazdowski, AKA Lingo Star, the most winningest contestant at The Punderdome; Allison Fisher, AKA Rhyme & Punishment, winner of The Punderdome on May 10, 2023; with finalists Erika Ettin, AKA Lexi Kahn, and Punder Dan Under.
Jerzy Gwiazdowski, AKA Lingo Star, the most winningest contestant at The Punderdome; Allison Fisher, AKA Rhyme & Punishment, winner of The Punderdome on May 10, 2023; with finalists Erika Ettin, AKA Lexi Kahn, and Punder Dan Under.
Puns: some hate ‘em, some like 'em, and some are so passionate about being punny, so committed to quips, so delighted by double entendre, that they compete in events like the Punderdome.

The Punderdome is a monthly wordplay competition in New York where newbies go round after round, coming up with puns on a surprise theme, alongside some of the best punsters in the world.

Join Chion and Deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public, Meg Dalton, as they travel to Brooklyn to compete in - and be delighted by - the 'Dome.

GUESTS: 

  • Meg Dalton: Deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public; wordplay connoisseur 
  • Jerzy Gwiazdowski, AKA Lingo Star: Most winningest contestant at The Punderdome 
  • Fred Firestone: Co-creator and host of The Punderdome, a monthly wordplay competition at Littlefield Theater in Brooklyn, NY
  • Allison Fisher, AKA Rhyme & Punishment: Winner of The Punderdome on May 10, 2023

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious on Connecticut Public.
