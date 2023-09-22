Welcome to the Punderdome! We're entering NYC's punniest pun competition
Puns: some hate ‘em, some like 'em, and some are so passionate about being punny, so committed to quips, so delighted by double entendre, that they compete in events like the Punderdome.
The Punderdome is a monthly wordplay competition in New York where newbies go round after round, coming up with puns on a surprise theme, alongside some of the best punsters in the world.
Join Chion and Deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public, Meg Dalton, as they travel to Brooklyn to compete in - and be delighted by - the 'Dome.
GUESTS:
- Meg Dalton: Deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public; wordplay connoisseur
- Jerzy Gwiazdowski, AKA Lingo Star: Most winningest contestant at The Punderdome
- Fred Firestone: Co-creator and host of The Punderdome, a monthly wordplay competition at Littlefield Theater in Brooklyn, NY
- Allison Fisher, AKA Rhyme & Punishment: Winner of The Punderdome on May 10, 2023
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.
