Aftershocks: Life after getting struck by lightning

By Khaleel Rahman,
Jessica Severin de MartinezChion Wolf
Published April 7, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT
Dr. Mary Ann Cooper is an emergency physician and international expert in lightning injuries and lightning injury prevention. She is the co-author of "Reducing Lightning Injuries Worldwide".
After getting struck by lightning in 1994, Tony Cicoria became obsessed with piano music. An original composition had been forming in his head since his near-death experience with the lightning bolt, called "Opus I: Lightning Sonata". He recorded it in 2008.
The floating orb a photo of Tony Cicoria.
The floating orb at Tony Cicoria's piano.
When we talk about people getting struck by lightning, we don’t often think, “wait, what does that really do to a person?”

A lightning strike expert talks about the physical and psychological effects of lightning hitting the human body, and tells us exactly what to do when a storm is coming.

Then, meet one woman whose personality and body changed forever, and one man who, after his near-death experience getting hit, became obsessed with the piano.

GUESTS: 

  • Dr. Mary Ann Cooper: Emergency physician and international expert in lightning injuries and lightning injury prevention. She is the co-author of Reducing Lightning Injuries Worldwide
  • Shana Turner: Lightning strike survivor and special education teacher in Fayetteville, North Carolina
  • Tony Cicoria: After getting struck by lightning in 1994, became obsessed with piano music. An original composition had been forming in his head since his near-death experience with the lightning bolt, called “Opus I: Lightning Sonata”. He recorded it in 2008

Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Elizabeth Van Arnam and Melody Rivera.

Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
