The Guts & Glory Of Getting Into The Guinness Book Of World Records
1 of 3 — Samantha Ramsdell from Stamford, CT, holds the Guinness World Record for biggest female mouth.
KRISTEN STEPHENSON
2 of 3 — Joel Strasser of Olympia, Washington, holds 10 Guinness World Records, including most toothpicks in a beard.
Joel Strasser - Most toothpicks in a beard Guinness World Records 2020 Photo Credit: James Ellerker/Guinness World Records
James Ellerker
3 of 3 — Thomas Cerny of Miniatur-Wunderland in Hamburg, Germany, is the project leader behind the Guinness World Record of Longest Melody Played By A Model Train.
What’s it like to get in the Guinness Book of World Records?
What if it’s for the size of your mouth? Or the amount of toothpicks you can fit in your beard? Or for achieving the Longest Melody Played By A Model Train?
On this episode, hear about the guts and glory of Guinness!
GUESTS:
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Kelly Langevin, Maisy Carvalho, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.