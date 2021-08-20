The Guts & Glory Of Getting Into The Guinness Book Of World Records

What’s it like to get in the Guinness Book of World Records?

What if it’s for the size of your mouth? Or the amount of toothpicks you can fit in your beard? Or for achieving the Longest Melody Played By A Model Train?

On this episode, hear about the guts and glory of Guinness!

Samantha Ramsdell from Stamford, CT, holds the Guinness World Record for biggest female mouth

