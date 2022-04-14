I Regret Becoming A Parent

It’s one thing to have a hard time with parenthood. But what if you wholeheartedly regret it?

On this Gracie Award-winning episode, hear from two parents who feel this way, and find out how they balance feeling full of regret while wanting to make sure their kids are well taken care of. And is it really possible to love someone whom they regret bringing into existence?

You’ll also meet a woman who knew she was regretted, and find out why she thinks we should be more open about it.

GUESTS:



"Anna" from Iowa is the mother to a 1 year-old and a 4-year old

from Iowa is the mother to a 1 year-old and a 4-year old "Tracy" from Maryland is the mother of a 9 year-old

from Maryland is the mother of a 9 year-old Sarah K. Brandis is the author of The Musings of an Elective Orphan. She also writes for Medium and The Virago

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.