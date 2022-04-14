© 2022 Connecticut Public

I Regret Becoming A Parent

Published April 14, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT
Albert Neuhuys, "Nordic Madonna", edited.
It’s one thing to have a hard time with parenthood. But what if you wholeheartedly regret it?

On this Gracie Award-winning episode, hear from two parents who feel this way, and find out how they balance feeling full of regret while wanting to make sure their kids are well taken care of. And is it really possible to love someone whom they regret bringing into existence?

You’ll also meet a woman who knew she was regretted, and find out why she thinks we should be more open about it.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

