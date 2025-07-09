© 2025 Connecticut Public

Former New Britain factory transformed into affordable apartments, sees new life

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published July 9, 2025 at 4:36 PM EDT
The Ellis Block apartments house 154 units which are located inside of a converted household appliance factory. The 115-year-old building was previously home to the Landers, Fray & Clark company.
WinnCompanies
The Ellis Block apartments house 154 units which are located inside of a converted household appliance factory. The 115-year-old building was previously home to the Landers, Fray & Clark company.

When New Britain native Sally Ramos’ landlord sold her home last year and the rent was raised, Ramos and her three daughters were forced to move.

“After living on my own from the age of 19, I had to go stay with my mother for four months,” Ramos said.”I noticed construction and the huge banner that displayed lofts coming soon while moving so I immediately stopped in and I applied to these lofts.”

Ramos was one of the first residents to apply for the recently opened Ellis Block apartments, on Ellis Street in New Britain.

For Ramos, the complex’s amenities and location were ideal.

“Along with this home being affordable for a mom like me who is always trying to make ends meet, it also helps me continue where I left off and reaching goals that I still have to achieve for the future of my daughters,” Ramos said.

The Ellis Block apartments house 154 units which are located inside of a converted household appliance factory. The 115-year-old building was previously home to the Landers, Fray & Clark company.

The building was constructed in 1908 and fell onto WinnDevelopment’s radar in 2020, according to Senior Project Director Matthew Robayna.

During World War II, the factory was the battleground for women looking to contribute to the nation’s war effort.

The company was sold to General Electric in 1965, and the factory ceased production in 1969. Most recently, the factory sat vacant for nearly 50 years, Robayna said.

In its new role, the factory’s apartments are geared toward families earning 80% or below the Area Median Income (AMI).

“Along with this home being affordable for a mom like me who is always trying to make ends meet, it also helps me continue where I left off and reaching goals that I still have to achieve for the future of my daughters,” New Britain native Sally Ramos said.
Abby Brone
/
Connecticut Public
"Along with this home being affordable for a mom like me who is always trying to make ends meet, it also helps me continue where I left off and reaching goals that I still have to achieve for the future of my daughters," New Britain native Sally Ramos said.

“These are accessible to families earning as little as $30,000 a year, and price up to about families earning $70,000 to $80,000 a year, depending on the family size,” Robayna said. “This ensures that the housing is truly affordable to the folks we need the most.”

Ellis Block developers celebrated the $55 million complex’s grand opening nearly two years to the day from the start of construction. Due to the building’s industrial past, much environmental and soil remediation was needed.

“The project’s not without its challenges, as every good project is. There was a lot of environmental issues that we had to tackle as part of this project,” Robayna said. “We now have a fully remediated site with lots of clean and beautiful landscaping and grass, so we hope the residents are able to enjoy it.”

Residents began moving in on Mar. 30, with a 97% occupancy rate in July, Robayna said.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart admitted her doubts about the company’s ability to transform the vacant factory.

“I am eating crow today, and I am not afraid to say it,” Stewart said. “They've had multiple developers that have been here that have looked at this site. This is like our third go around. No way, no way, no way. I am fully eating it today, I admit it.”
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

