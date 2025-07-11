Stories of everyday courage, from getting a needle in the eye to tackling a purse thief

Not all acts of courage make headlines. Sometimes, being brave means doing something small, but meaningful.

We’re talking about the quiet, low-key moments of bravery that people carry with them for years: saying yes, saying no, starting over, or simply showing up.

Listeners and past guests share their stories of everyday courage, from snapping turtles to stolen cars to personal reinvention.

Poet and philosopher David Whyte reflects on the true nature of courage - not as grand action, but as deep presence.

And Herman Jagpal, creator of Daily Rejection, explains why he’s spending all of 2025 being told “no,” and being OK with that. Plus, Chion takes one of Herman’s challenges into real life... and attempts to deliver a message to shoppers over a grocery store intercom.

Suggested episodes:



GUESTS:



Maggie Downie : a Wethersfield, CT resident and owner of a fitness company, whose email to us inspired this show

: a Wethersfield, CT resident and owner of a fitness company, whose email to us inspired this show David Whyte : Poet, philosopher, and author of Consolations: The Solace, Nourishment and Underlying Meaning of Everyday Words . His most recent collection, Consolations II , continues to explore the human experience through poetry and prose

: Poet, philosopher, and author of . His most recent collection, , continues to explore the human experience through poetry and prose Herman Jagpal : a New Zealand resident, who challenges himself to get rejected by strangers every day of 2025 and documents his quest on social media @dailyrejection

: a New Zealand resident, who challenges himself to get rejected by strangers every day of 2025 and documents his quest on social media Listeners and past guests (in order of appearance): Nathan Markee, Levi Lomasky, Deanna Birdsong, Cat Thomson, Kelly Papa, David Eric Zakur, Ellen Amalia Force, Michael Leung, Casper ter Kuile, Caroline Teti, LeRoy Mcsmith, Joy Brooker, John Dankosky

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show, with help from Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.