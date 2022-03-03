Kitchen objects with a story. Listen at your own whisk
Consider all the stuff in your kitchen. There’s at least ONE thing in there with a story behind it, right?
Today’s episode features conversations with eleven people about the stories behind their special kitchen utensil or appliance.
GUESTS:
- Susan Jane Bigelow of Enfield, Connecticut, has a very special spoon
- Emily and Kevin Tracy of Windsor, Connecticut, have a utensil set that Emily borrowed long-term from an airline
- Joy Braddock from West Hartford loves her spatulas
- Debra Walsh from West Hartford, Connecticut, inherited a rolling pin that does more than flatten dough
- Amanda Delaura of Manchester, Connecticut, walked a mile in heels with her KitchenAid mixer
- Josh Lewis of New York, New York, cherishes his coveted veggie peeler
- Cureen Blake of Hartford, Connecticut inherited tools to make Bammies
- James Hines is the Co-Owner of Cookshop Plus in West Hartford. He has a hand-me-down that is much loved, yet rarely used
- Lois Lee is the Director of the Chinese American Planning Council in Flushing, NY, whose double boiler is in the Tenement Museum
- Susan Jacobsen of Tyler, Minnesota, has a rare Rullepølse Press
- Raquel Reyes of Miami, Florida, is the author of The Caribbean Kitchen Mystery Series. She has a precious cookbook that is simultaneously lost and found
Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Michayla Savitt and Sara Gasparotto.