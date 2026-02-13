© 2026 Connecticut Public

211 hotline marks 50 years serving CT residents

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published February 13, 2026 at 10:47 AM EST
FILE: United Way of Connecticut 211 Contact Specialists. Last year in Connecticut, 211 responded to more than 1.3 million requests for help over the phone and the web.
ANNA SAWIN
/
United Way of Connecticut
FILE: United Way of Connecticut 211 Contact Specialists. Last year in Connecticut, 211 responded to more than 1.3 million requests for help over the phone and the web.

Connecticut’s crisis response hotline 211 marked its 50th anniversary this month with surging call volumes and a staff expansion to its crisis center.

The demand for assistance from residents using 211 surged 300% since 2019 according to United Way, which runs the 24/7 hotline. Requests for mental health services, food and housing supports remain the three top needs, driven by steep increases in prices, coupled with rising rents.

The staff expansion to reduce wait times by callers is driven by an additional $2.6 million approved earlier this year from the Emergency State Response Reserve.

Last year in Connecticut, 211 responded to more than 1.3 million requests for help over the phone and the web.

The service was established as “Infoline” in 1976, and remains free of cost to callers. Most recently, 211 experienced a surge in demand during the November freeze of funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, when weekly requests increased by more than 10 times.
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

