This Dry January, local dry spots celebrate the joy of sobriety

This episode originally aired in January 2025.

Dry January is a month-long campaign that revolves around cutting out alcohol or reducing alcohol intake for the month of January.

Today’s guests say that life without alcohol can be joyous, and they’re creating spaces for the sober and sober curious to try it out.

We talk to two owners of sober spaces in our state, and try out some mocktails they’ll bring to share.

We also hear how our relationship with alcohol is changing overall. Research shows that Gen Z is becoming the sober generation.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Where We Live host Catherine Shen reacts after sampling an alcohol-free drink brought by (l-r) Bobbi Malateseta, creator of 3-2-1 No Kidding Sober Space and Bottle Shop in Naugatuck, and Frances McGrath, founder of Reframe: A Dry Spot in Willimantic, during their January 14, 2025, appearance on Where We Live.

