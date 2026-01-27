This Dry January, local dry spots celebrate the joy of sobriety
This episode originally aired in January 2025.
Dry January is a month-long campaign that revolves around cutting out alcohol or reducing alcohol intake for the month of January.
Today’s guests say that life without alcohol can be joyous, and they’re creating spaces for the sober and sober curious to try it out.
We talk to two owners of sober spaces in our state, and try out some mocktails they’ll bring to share.
We also hear how our relationship with alcohol is changing overall. Research shows that Gen Z is becoming the sober generation.
Here's a list of the mocktails sampled in this episode:
- Ghia - Le Spritz Sumac and Chili
- Athletic Brewing Company - Wits Peak
- Saint Viviana Non-Alcoholic Sauvignon Blanc
- Odyssey Elixir - Dragon Fruit Lemonade
- Three Spirits Livener
GUESTS:
- Dr. J Craig Allen MD: Medical Director at Rushford and Vice President of Addiction Services at Hartford Healthcare
- Frances McGrath: Founder of Reframe: A Dry Spot in Willimantic
- Bobbi Malateseta: Creator of 3-2-1 No Kidding Sober Space and Bottle Shop in Naugatuck
Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.