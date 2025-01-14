© 2025 Connecticut Public

This Dry January, local dry spots celebrate the joy of sobriety

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published January 14, 2025 at 7:38 AM EST
Dry January is a month-long campaign that revolves around cutting out alcohol or reducing alcohol intake for the month of January.

Today’s guests say that life without alcohol can be joyous, and they’re creating spaces for the sober and sober curious to try it out.

We talk to two owners of sober spaces in our state, and try out some mocktails they’ll bring to share.

We also hear how our relationship with alcohol is changing overall. Research shows that Gen Z is becoming the sober generation.

Here's a list of the mocktails sampled in this episode:

  1. Ghia - Le Spritz Sumac and Chili
  2. Athletic Brewing Company - Wits Peak
  3. Saint Viviana Non-Alcoholic Sauvignon Blanc
  4. Odyssey Elixir - Dragon Fruit Lemonade
  5. Three Spirits Livener
GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
