Alcohol is bad for us. So why have humans been drinking it for thousands of years?

While some people decide to abstain from alcohol for Dry January, we take a look at alcohol, and our relationship with it.

Drinking alcohol has a number of negative impacts. But humans have been doing it for thousands of years and show no signs of stopping. This hour, a look at why we drink, why more people are moving towards sobriety through the “sober curious” movement, and the rise of nonalcoholic cocktails.

GUESTS:



Edward Slingerland - Author of Drunk: How We Sipped, Danced, and Stumbled Our Way to Civilization , and a professor of philosophy at the University of British Columbia

- Author of , and a professor of philosophy at the University of British Columbia Hilary Sheinbaum - Journalist and author of The Dry Challenge: How to Lose the Booze for Dry January, Sober October, and Any Other Alcohol-Free Month

- Journalist and author of Elva Ramirez - Journalist, media consultant and author of Zero Proof Cocktails: 90 Non-Alcoholic Recipes for Mindful Drinking

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired on October 18, 2021.