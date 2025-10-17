© 2025 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

As he approaches 90, Chef Jacques Pépin is still spreading joy through food

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published October 17, 2025 at 9:07 AM EDT
Disrupted host Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean interviews chef and public television host Jacques Pépin as part of the International Festival of Arts & Ideas In New Haven, Connecticut June 19th 2025.
Judy Sirota Rosenthal
Disrupted host Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean interviews chef and public television host Jacques Pépin as part of the International Festival of Arts & Ideas In New Haven, Connecticut June 19th 2025.

For decades, legendary author, TV host, instructor and chef Jacques Pépin has spread his love for cooking across the world. He’s cooked for heads of state and on numerous public television shows, appearing alongside Julia Child in Julia and Jacques Cooking at Home. He’s also Executive Chairman of The Jacques Pépin Foundation. The foundation supports culinary training for adults who face barriers to employment. They recently awarded a ten thousand dollar grant to New Haven’s Sanctuary Kitchen.

This conversation was recorded in front of a live audience as part of New Haven’s International Festival of Arts and Ideas.

GUEST:

  • Jacques Pépin: author, instructor, chef and Executive Chairman of The Jacques Pépin Foundation. He has hosted or co-hosted numerous TV shows including "Julia and Jacques Cooking at Home."

For more information about Jacques Pépin's 90/90 birthday celebrations, you can go to CelebrateJacques.org

Special thanks to our interns Vy Duong and Talei Ricketson.

Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's weekly show Disrupted.
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
