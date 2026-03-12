CT bill mandating vaccination schedules gains wide opposition

Connecticut residents packed the state Capitol Wednesday to largely oppose proposed changes to the state’s vaccine policy. Hundreds of parents and advocates warn such a move could expand government authority over medical decisions.

During testimony that stretched for hours at the state capitol, critics argued the legislation would give Connecticut's Public Health Commissioner sweeping power to set vaccination schedules and define immunization standards for residents.

Supporters say the changes could help health officials respond more quickly to disease outbreaks and future health emergencies. Republican State Sen. Ryan Fazio, who represents Greenwich and other Fairfield County communities, has been among the most vocal critics in the state legislature.

“Approved vaccines are and should remain widely available for anyone who wants to avail themselves of them,” Fazio said. “And yet, in spite of this, here we sit with a solution in search of a problem entertaining a historic and radical concentration of power over personal medical decisions and vaccine requirements, and removal of religious freedom.”

Connecticut already tightened vaccine policies in recent years. In 2021, the state became one of only a handful in the country to eliminate religious exemptions for required childhood vaccinations. The decision drew strong reactions from public health advocates and parental rights groups.

Fazio said the latest proposals go further by potentially allowing the health commissioner to implement vaccine standards without the traditional regulatory review process.

“There is no good reason whatsoever to empower a single individual, the health commissioner, with broad and unchecked powers to create vaccination schedules and dictate the decisions of so many Connecticut residents,” Fazio said. “Yet these proposals do exactly that, removing the regulatory review process that normally ensures policies are vetted, balanced, and fair.”

Gina Porcello, a Fairfield resident, who attended the hearing with her young daughter, said the length of the session forced her to finish her testimony remotely later in the day.

“I was there with my five-year-old daughter and tried to explain in the simplest terms why we were there. Porcello said, ‘I don’t understand, you’re my mommy, you're in charge.’ Even a 5-year-old can sense that something here just doesn’t feel right.”

Other residents echoed concerns about the concentration of authority.

Diana Way, a resident of Lebanon, Connecticut, told lawmakers the proposal conflicts with the country’s historical emphasis on limiting centralized power.

“These bills centralize power to a single unelected authority in direct opposition to the very tendencies this country was founded on,” Way said. “How could Connecticut, a state with such deep roots in the Revolution, turn and serve another king 250 years later?”

Dr. Michael Murphy, who also spoke during the hearing, warned shifting medical policy decisions to administrative authority rather than open legislative debate could erode public trust.

“These bills represent an expansion of government authority over personal medical decisions that should remain between patients, doctors and families,” Murphy said. “When decisions about bodily autonomy and medical treatment are made through administrative rule instead of open legislative debate, the public loses transparency and accountability.”

Murphy said the issue goes beyond a single policy debate and touches core principles of medical ethics.

“Informed consent, patient autonomy and individualized care are principles our healthcare system is supposed to respect,” Murphy said. “Policies that override those principles with one-size-fits-all mandates risk damaging trust between citizens and the public health institutions meant to serve them.”

The proposals remain under legislative review as the 2026 session continues, with lawmakers expected to hold additional hearings and debate possible amendments.