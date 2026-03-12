© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT’s expansion of the Just Cause eviction bill is one step closer to becoming law

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published March 12, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
FILE: State Sen. Martha Marx during a press conference at the Legislative Office Building, January 14, 2025.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: State Sen. Martha Marx during a press conference at the Legislative Office Building, January 14, 2025.

A hotly debated bill that would expand tenant protections was narrowly approved by the state legislature’s Housing Committee.

The bill would expand Connecticut’s Just Cause eviction law to all tenants, regardless of their age or disability, as long as they live in an apartment building with five or more units.

The state’s existing Just Cause eviction law only protects seniors and disabled tenants from being evicted from their home at the end of their lease without citing a specific reason, such as lack of payment or property damage.

State Sen. Martha Marx, a Democrat, who represents New London and the surrounding area, said she wants it written on her tombstone that she championed Just Cause.

“I really like this bill. I think our tenants need it,” Marx said. “Life is precious, and to have to find an apartment, love the apartment, and then get kicked out because of who you love, the color of your skin, just because they really don't like you,” Marx said. “They don't like that you have a Trump flag hanging from your car, or they don't like that you have an Obama sticker on your car.”

The bill was in a similar place last year, gaining approval from the Housing Committee. But, it was never brought before the full legislature for a vote.

The Just Cause bill will next move to the State Senate for a vote.

Opponents of the bill say it’ll prevent landlords from wanting to invest in the state and make it more difficult for landlords to maintain safe properties.

State Sen. Rob Sampson, a Republican, who represents Waterbury and the surrounding towns, said the bill will only help bad tenants.

FILE: Senator Rob Sampson, at the podium as State GOP leaders announce proposals at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Connecticut October 7th 2025.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: State Sen. Rob Sampson, at the podium as State GOP leaders announce proposals at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Connecticut October 7, 2025.

“The only people that need these protections are people that are generating a situation where the tenant, their landlord wants them to leave, and yeah, you might protect that person temporarily, but what's their future look like after they're evicted?” Sampson said.

However, the bill would still require tenants to abide by lease agreements and not disrupt other residents.

Just Cause was one of several bills approved earlier this week by the Housing Committee, many of which make it easier for more housing construction, including affordable housing, and strengthening tenants rights.

The Connecticut Apartment Association (CTAA), a group of landlords, property managers and developers, spoke out against several of the bills approved by the Committee, including Just Cause.

“Our members work every day to help individuals and families find—and stay in—quality, affordable rental living, and not only did the twice-rejected lapse-of-time [Just Cause] bill stall the Committee’s progress today, it stalled bills that we support that will grow housing,” CTAA Executive Director Jessica Doll said in a statement. “Leases have a first day and a last day that landlords and tenants both agree to; the bill to nullify apartment leases fails to protect apartment residents from disruptive neighbors and fails to provide a single new unit of housing.”
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.