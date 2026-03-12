CT’s expansion of the Just Cause eviction bill is one step closer to becoming law

A hotly debated bill that would expand tenant protections was narrowly approved by the state legislature’s Housing Committee.

The bill would expand Connecticut’s Just Cause eviction law to all tenants, regardless of their age or disability, as long as they live in an apartment building with five or more units.

The state’s existing Just Cause eviction law only protects seniors and disabled tenants from being evicted from their home at the end of their lease without citing a specific reason, such as lack of payment or property damage.

State Sen. Martha Marx, a Democrat, who represents New London and the surrounding area, said she wants it written on her tombstone that she championed Just Cause.

“I really like this bill. I think our tenants need it,” Marx said. “Life is precious, and to have to find an apartment, love the apartment, and then get kicked out because of who you love, the color of your skin, just because they really don't like you,” Marx said. “They don't like that you have a Trump flag hanging from your car, or they don't like that you have an Obama sticker on your car.”

The bill was in a similar place last year, gaining approval from the Housing Committee. But, it was never brought before the full legislature for a vote.

The Just Cause bill will next move to the State Senate for a vote.

Opponents of the bill say it’ll prevent landlords from wanting to invest in the state and make it more difficult for landlords to maintain safe properties.

State Sen. Rob Sampson, a Republican, who represents Waterbury and the surrounding towns, said the bill will only help bad tenants.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public FILE: State Sen. Rob Sampson, at the podium as State GOP leaders announce proposals at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Connecticut October 7, 2025.

“The only people that need these protections are people that are generating a situation where the tenant, their landlord wants them to leave, and yeah, you might protect that person temporarily, but what's their future look like after they're evicted?” Sampson said.

However, the bill would still require tenants to abide by lease agreements and not disrupt other residents.

Just Cause was one of several bills approved earlier this week by the Housing Committee, many of which make it easier for more housing construction, including affordable housing, and strengthening tenants rights.

The Connecticut Apartment Association (CTAA), a group of landlords, property managers and developers, spoke out against several of the bills approved by the Committee, including Just Cause.

“Our members work every day to help individuals and families find—and stay in—quality, affordable rental living, and not only did the twice-rejected lapse-of-time [Just Cause] bill stall the Committee’s progress today, it stalled bills that we support that will grow housing,” CTAA Executive Director Jessica Doll said in a statement. “Leases have a first day and a last day that landlords and tenants both agree to; the bill to nullify apartment leases fails to protect apartment residents from disruptive neighbors and fails to provide a single new unit of housing.”